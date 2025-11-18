or
Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump Over 'Quiet, Piggy' Comment With Unflattering Photo of the President at McDonald's

Split photo of Gavin Newsome and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Governor Gavin Newsom poked fun at Donald Trump's physique by posting an unflattering photo of him at McDonald's.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom never misses an opportunity to troll Donald Trump.

The day after Donald Trump went viral by telling off a female reporter by demanding, "quiet, piggy," the governor of California poked fun at the president's physique.

Gavin Newsom Mocks Donald Trump

Photo of Gavin Newsom mocked Donald Trump's physique by referring to him as 'piggy.'
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom mocked Donald Trump's physique by referring to him as 'piggy.'

Newsom, 58, tweeted the quote alongside an unflattering photo of the POTUS, 79, as he was taking off his suit jacket inside a McDonald's. The image appears to be from when Trump took on a one-day stint at the fast food chain Feasterville, Penn.

Newsom's followers got a kick out of the upload, which gained over 23,000 "likes" in just three hours.

"Cooked that fraud," one person commented, while another called out Trump's new health regulations, writing, "This fat f---- idea of 'healthy' is asking executives at Coca Cola to use real sugar in their beverages."

Donald Trump Snaps at Female Reporter

Photo of Donald Trump pointed a finger at a female reporter when he snapped at her.
Source: @thewhitehouse/youtube

Donald Trump pointed a finger at a female reporter when he snapped at her.

As OK! reported, Trump's shocking remark first came while he was aboard Air Force One on his way to Mar-a-Lago.

While he fielded questions, one off-camera female journalist asked if there was anything "incriminating" in the Jeffrey Epstein emails.

The businessman responded by pointing a finger at her and snapping, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."

Gavin Newsom

Photo of The POTUS called someone a 'terrible reporter' when they asked him about the Epstein files.
Source: mega

The POTUS called someone a 'terrible reporter' when they asked him about the Epstein files.

That's not the first time the commander-in-chief lost his cool over the Epstein drama.

After Congressman Thomas Massie asked Trump if he was making a "last-ditch effort" to keep the full files from being unveiled, he replied, "I don’t want to talk about it because fake news like you — you’re a terrible reporter — fake news like you just keeps bringing up to deflect from the tremendous success of the Trump Administration."

"So, a guy like Massie, his poll number is just showing. Is that six percent approval rating right now? And uh, we call him Rand Paul Jr. because he never… He never votes for the Republican Party," he continued. "So, they're using Jeffrey Epstein as a deflection from the tremendous success that we're having as a party."

Will the Jeffrey Epstein Files Be Released?

Photo of The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted 421-1 to release the Epstein files in full.
Source: mega

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted 421-1 to release the Epstein files in full.

In the end, on Tuesday, November 18, the U.S. House of Representatives voted on whether to release the files in full. The bipartisan bill was passed in a 421-1 vote, and it will now move to the Senate. After that, the president is expected to sign off on it.

Though Trump's name has appeared in Epstein's released emails, none of the messages have implicated him in the late s-- trafficker's crimes.

