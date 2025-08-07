Donald Trump Says Howard Stern's SiriusXM Show 'Went Down' When He Endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016

Article continues below advertisement

'He Went Down When He Endorsed Hillary Clinton'

Source: mega Donald Trump said Howard Stern's career was over when he endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“Howard Stern is a name I haven’t heard — I used to do his show, we used to have fun — but I haven’t heard that name in a long time,” Trump said. “What happened? He got terminated?” the president continued, to which correspondent Brian Glenn responded by exposing Stern’s apparent salary disagreements with SiriusXM. That’s when Trump turned on his former friend and dragged him for supporting the Democratic candidate when she ran against him in 2016. “You know when he went down? When he endorsed Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “He lost his audience. People said, ‘Give me a break.’ He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton.”

Howard Stern's $500 Million SiriusXM Contract Coming to an End

Source: mega Howard Stern's $500 million SiriusXM contract is reportedly over in the fall.

Stern’s five-year $500 million contract with the radio station reportedly ends this fall — and sources have reason to believe the shock jock won’t be given a deal worth renewing. “Stern’s contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” the insider told an outlet. “Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment.”

Howard Stern's Declining Views

Source: mega Howard Stern was a friend of Donald Trump and attended his wedding in 1993.

A separate source claimed Stern wouldn’t receive a “good offer” because of the “political climate,” which has also put fellow talk show hosts Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s careers in jeopardy — with Colbert’s longtime show officially going off air in 2026. Stern was once a right-wing supporter and even attended Trump and Marla Maples’ wedding in 1993. At the height of his showtime in the late ‘80s, Stern garnered 20 million daily views. As of 2025, he has reached 125,000 daily listeners.

'I Wanted to See Hillary Clinton Win'

Source: mega Howard Stern previously said he 'wanted to see Hillary Clinton win' in 2016.

In 2019, Stern opened up on Good Morning America, where he claimed he played a role in Trump’s 2016 win despite wanting Clinton to win. “I wanted to see Hillary Clinton win. If she had come on the show — the way I helped Donald was I let him come on and be a personality. Whether you liked him or not… people related to him as a human being,” Stern said at the time.

Is Howard Stern Too Woke?

Source: mega Howard Stern was accused of being too 'woke' in 2023.