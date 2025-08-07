or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > President Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Says Howard Stern's SiriusXM Show 'Went Down' When He Endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016

photo of Donald Trump and Howard Stern
Source: mega

Howard Stern went from 20 million daily views to 125,000.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 7 2025, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s media shakedown continued as he was questioned about Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show on Wednesday, August 6.

When reporters inside the Oval Office told the president how Stern’s longtime talk show was teetering toward the end of its course, the 79-year-old claimed the host lost his audience when he endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Went Down When He Endorsed Hillary Clinton'

photo of Donald Trump said Howard Stern's career was over when he endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Howard Stern's career was over when he endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“Howard Stern is a name I haven’t heard — I used to do his show, we used to have fun — but I haven’t heard that name in a long time,” Trump said.

“What happened? He got terminated?” the president continued, to which correspondent Brian Glenn responded by exposing Stern’s apparent salary disagreements with SiriusXM.

That’s when Trump turned on his former friend and dragged him for supporting the Democratic candidate when she ran against him in 2016.

“You know when he went down? When he endorsed Hillary Clinton,” Trump said. “He lost his audience. People said, ‘Give me a break.’ He went down when he endorsed Hillary Clinton.”

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's $500 Million SiriusXM Contract Coming to an End

photo of Howard Stern's $500 million SiriusXM contract is reportedly over in the fall
Source: mega

Howard Stern's $500 million SiriusXM contract is reportedly over in the fall.

Stern’s five-year $500 million contract with the radio station reportedly ends this fall — and sources have reason to believe the shock jock won’t be given a deal worth renewing.

“Stern’s contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” the insider told an outlet. “Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment.”

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's Declining Views

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of Howard Stern was a friend of Donald Trump and attended his wedding in 1993
Source: mega

Howard Stern was a friend of Donald Trump and attended his wedding in 1993.

A separate source claimed Stern wouldn’t receive a “good offer” because of the “political climate,” which has also put fellow talk show hosts Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s careers in jeopardy — with Colbert’s longtime show officially going off air in 2026.

Stern was once a right-wing supporter and even attended Trump and Marla Maples’ wedding in 1993. At the height of his showtime in the late ‘80s, Stern garnered 20 million daily views. As of 2025, he has reached 125,000 daily listeners.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Wanted to See Hillary Clinton Win'

photo of Howard Stern previously said he 'wanted to see Hillary Clinton win' in 2016
Source: mega

Howard Stern previously said he 'wanted to see Hillary Clinton win' in 2016.

In 2019, Stern opened up on Good Morning America, where he claimed he played a role in Trump’s 2016 win despite wanting Clinton to win.

“I wanted to see Hillary Clinton win. If she had come on the show — the way I helped Donald was I let him come on and be a personality. Whether you liked him or not… people related to him as a human being,” Stern said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Howard Stern Too Woke?

photo of Howard Stern was accused of being too 'woke' in 2023
Source: mega

Howard Stern was accused of being too 'woke' in 2023.

In 2023, Stern reiterated his growing disdain for the president and former friend after viewers claimed he was “not good anymore” because he was too “woke.”

“To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep,” Stern said. “And if ‘woke’ means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender, or I’m for the vaccine, dude, call me ‘woke’ as you f------ want.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.