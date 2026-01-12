or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Labeled 'Completely Insane' After He Shares Fake Post Declaring Himself 'Acting President of Venezuela'

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

The U.S. commander-in-chief is not the president of the Latin American country.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump continues to show that his grip on reality isn't so tight.

The 79-year-old POTUS stirred headlines on Sunday night, January 11, when he shared a screenshot to Truth Social of what appeared to be his Wikipedia page citing him as "Acting President of Venezuela."

The social media-obsessed president's post comes after the U.S.'s attack on Venezuela and capture of its leader, Nicolás Maduro, on Saturday, January 3.

Source: @atrupar/x

Donald Trump posted a fake Wikipedia page that cited him as the new leader of Venezuela.

'He's a F------ Lunatic'

image of Critics on social media slammed the president, calling him a 'lunatic.'
Source: mega

Critics on social media slammed the president, calling him a 'lunatic.'

Critics on social media were quick to respond to Trump's inaccurate assertion, with one user on X branding him "completely insane."

Another person quipped, "Everyone knows he can't act for anything," while a third wrote, "Just because this dip---- claims something doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact, it usually is false and only shows that he’s a f------ lunatic."

A fourth added, "He’s the acting President of the Land of Total Insanity. WHEN is the GOP going to say enough??"

Who Is Actually the Acting President of Venezuela?

image of Delcy Rodríguez is the interim president of Venezuela.
Source: mega

Delcy Rodríguez is the interim president of Venezuela.

Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's former vice president, has since assumed the role of de facto president. However, Trump declared in a recent interview that the U.S. could be "running" Venezuela for years.

When reporters asked the commander-in-chief how long he anticipated governing the South American country, he said, "Only time will tell." When a journalist questioned, "Like, three months, six months, a year, longer?" he replied, "I would say much longer than that."

"We have to rebuild," Trump stated. "We have to rebuild the country, and we will rebuild it in a very profitable way."

Donald Trump Insists U.S. 'Needs' Venezuela's 'Tremendous Energy'

image of Demonstrations protesting the U.S.'s involvement in Venezuela are taking place across the globe.
Source: mega

Demonstrations protesting the U.S.'s involvement in Venezuela are taking place across the globe.

In a prior interview following the operation, the former real estate mogul claimed taking control of Venezuela aligned with his "America First" agenda "because we want to surround ourselves with good neighbors."

"We want to surround ourselves with stability. We want to surround ourselves with energy," he said. "We have tremendous energy in that country. It’s very important that we protect it. We need that for ourselves. We need that for the world."

Per the BBC, Trump wants at least $100 billion in spending for Venezuela's oil.

Pete Hegseth Warns Donald Trump Is 'Not Messing Around'

image of Pete Hegseth said President Trump is 'not messing around.'
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth said President Trump is 'not messing around.'

Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared in a rant on Wednesday, January, 7, that Trump should be taken seriously in regards to his plans for Venezuela.

"The president, when he speaks, he means it," he told reporters. "He’s not messing around. We’re an administration of action to advance our interests, and that is on full display."

