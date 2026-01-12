Donald Trump Labeled 'Completely Insane' After He Shares Fake Post Declaring Himself 'Acting President of Venezuela'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump continues to show that his grip on reality isn't so tight. The 79-year-old POTUS stirred headlines on Sunday night, January 11, when he shared a screenshot to Truth Social of what appeared to be his Wikipedia page citing him as "Acting President of Venezuela." The social media-obsessed president's post comes after the U.S.'s attack on Venezuela and capture of its leader, Nicolás Maduro, on Saturday, January 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump posts that he’s “Acting President of Venezuela” pic.twitter.com/Hgbj4ZhqMr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump posted a fake Wikipedia page that cited him as the new leader of Venezuela.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's a F------ Lunatic'

Source: mega Critics on social media slammed the president, calling him a 'lunatic.'

Critics on social media were quick to respond to Trump's inaccurate assertion, with one user on X branding him "completely insane." Another person quipped, "Everyone knows he can't act for anything," while a third wrote, "Just because this dip---- claims something doesn’t mean it’s true. In fact, it usually is false and only shows that he’s a f------ lunatic." A fourth added, "He’s the acting President of the Land of Total Insanity. WHEN is the GOP going to say enough??"

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Actually the Acting President of Venezuela?

Source: mega Delcy Rodríguez is the interim president of Venezuela.

Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's former vice president, has since assumed the role of de facto president. However, Trump declared in a recent interview that the U.S. could be "running" Venezuela for years. When reporters asked the commander-in-chief how long he anticipated governing the South American country, he said, "Only time will tell." When a journalist questioned, "Like, three months, six months, a year, longer?" he replied, "I would say much longer than that." "We have to rebuild," Trump stated. "We have to rebuild the country, and we will rebuild it in a very profitable way."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Insists U.S. 'Needs' Venezuela's 'Tremendous Energy'

Source: mega Demonstrations protesting the U.S.'s involvement in Venezuela are taking place across the globe.

In a prior interview following the operation, the former real estate mogul claimed taking control of Venezuela aligned with his "America First" agenda "because we want to surround ourselves with good neighbors." "We want to surround ourselves with stability. We want to surround ourselves with energy," he said. "We have tremendous energy in that country. It’s very important that we protect it. We need that for ourselves. We need that for the world." Per the BBC, Trump wants at least $100 billion in spending for Venezuela's oil.

Pete Hegseth Warns Donald Trump Is 'Not Messing Around'

Source: mega Pete Hegseth said President Trump is 'not messing around.'