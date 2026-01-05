Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Donald Trump of MAGA Betrayal After Capture of Venezuela Leader Nicolás Maduro: 'We Are So Sick and Tired'
Jan. 5 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized President Donald Trump’s attack on Venezuela and capture of its leader, Nicolás Maduro, declaring the operation contradicted his "America first" campaign promise.
Speaking to NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, January 4, the former Georgia congresswoman, 51, described the military mission as part of "the same Washington playbook that we are so sick and tired of that doesn’t serve the American people, that actually serves the big corporations, the banks and the oil executives."
Greene, who has had a public falling out with Trump in recent months, argued that the 79-year-old POTUS is not delivering on the "Make America Great Again" vow he campaigned on.
'I Want to See Domestic Policy Be the Priority'
"My understanding of America first is strictly for the American people," she told journalist Kristen Welker.
The Republican representative explained, "I want to see domestic policy be the priority that helps Americans afford life after four disastrous years of the Biden administration."
"We don’t consider Venezuela our neighborhood," she said. "Our neighborhood is right here in the 50 United States, not in the Southern Hemisphere."
Donald Trump Said 'We Need' Venezuela's 'Tremendous Energy'
Trump was asked by a reporter on Saturday, January 3, how taking control of Venezuela aligns with his "America First" agenda, following his statement that the U.S. would "run the country."
"I think it is because we want to surround ourselves with good neighbors," he told the reporter.
"We want to surround ourselves with stability. We want to surround ourselves with energy," he stated. "We have tremendous energy in that country. It’s very important that we protect it. We need that for ourselves. We need that for the world."
Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's former vice president, has since assumed the role of interim president.
'This Is What Many in MAGA Thought They Voted to End'
Greene's Meet the Press interview came after she penned a lengthy post lambasting the operation via X on Saturday.
Greene, whose last day in Congress was Monday, January 5, said Americans' "disgust with our own government’s never-ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it."
"This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end," she stated. "Boy were we wrong."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Break-Up With Donald Trump
Greene, a former MAGA loyalist, announced her resignation from Congress in November following a public break-up with Trump.
The congresswoman revealed their bitter feud had to do with her support of the Jeffrey Epstein files being released, as well as his handling of international relations and the cost-of-living crisis.
Following her interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes in December 2025, the president dubbed her Marjorie "Traitor" Brown and claimed she had gone "BAD" after being "JILTED" by him.
"She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!" he wrote on Truth Social.