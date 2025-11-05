or
President Donald Trump Insists He Has a 'Bigger Heart Than Anybody' Despite Promoting Mass Deportations

Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump insisted he has a 'bigger heart than anybody' while promoting mass deportations of illegal immigrants across the United States.

Nov. 5 2025, Updated 5:57 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump doubled down on his immigration stance, insisting he has a “bigger heart than anybody” despite pushing for mass deportations across the U.S.

“We can’t be extorted to give 1.5 trillion dollars to people that came into the country illegally, many from prisons, many from drug dealers,” Trump, 79, explained while hosting Republican senators at breakfast on Wednesday, November 5. “A lot of people came from mental institutions. They want to give a lot of money to the people that came in illegally. We have to get them out.”

Trump Insisted He Had a 'Big Heart'

Photo of Donald Trump claimed he had a 'big heart' despite pushing for mass deportations.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he had a 'big heart' despite pushing for mass deportations.

He continued, “No country can sustain that. That’s like an attack on our country. These are not going to be productive people. These are going to be anti-productive people. We can all have big hearts. I have a bigger heart but we can’t let that happen. It’s time for Republicans to do what they have to do.”

Trump’s comments come days after he was slammed online for his merciless statements about raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, November 2.

President Donald Trump Responded to ICE Raids

image of President Donald Trump addressed often violent raids targeting undocumented immigrants.
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump addressed often violent raids targeting undocumented immigrants.

When asked by host Norah O’Donnell whether the often-violent raids targeting undocumented immigrants had gone too far, Trump responded, “I don’t think they’ve gone far enough. We've been held back by the liberal judges that were put in by [Joe] Biden and [Barack] Obama.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Trump Approved of ICE's Methods

image of Donald Trump was questioned about ICE tactics.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was questioned about ICE tactics.

Trump was questioned about whether he approved of ICE agents using extreme tactics, highlighting a young mother who was tackled to the ground and tear gas being used in residential neighborhoods.

"Yes, because you have to get the people out...You know, you have to look at the people...Many of them are murderers," he replied. “Many of them are people that were thrown out of their countries, because they were, you know, criminals."

Social Media Reacted to Donald Trump's Statement

Photo of Social media users slammed Donald Trump for his comments.
Source: MEGA

Social media users slammed Donald Trump for his comments.

Trump’s comments quickly drew backlash on social media, with many showing disgust with the president’s ruthlessness.

"this coming from a FELON is wild," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another critic added, “highly disturbing words from a president."

"You're a 34 time convicted felon who hasn't faced any consequences...yet. You have a larger criminal record than probably 99 percent of the people who your thugs are arresting. I think you need to go,” a third added.

