Politics 'Evil' Donald Trump Slammed for Declaring ICE Raids 'Haven't Gone Far Enough': 'This Is Sickening' Source: mega Social media is responding to Donald Trump's claims that the ongoing ICE raids 'haven't gone far enough' during his Sunday, November 2 interview with '60 Minutes.' Allie Fasanella Nov. 3 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

People online are responding to Donald Trump's claims merciless statements about the raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during his interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, November 2. Replying to host Norah O'Donnell's question about whether the often violent raids to round up illegal immigrants have gone too far, Trump declared, "I don't think they've gone far enough." "We've been held back by the liberal judges that were put in by [Joe] Biden and [Barack] Obama," he said. O'Donnell brought up the fact that a young mother was tackled to the ground by ICE agents, that tear gas was being used in residential neighborhoods in Chicago and the smashing of car windows. Yet Trump showed no remorse.

Source: mega Donald Trump defended ICE agents in his '60 Minutes' interview on Sunday, November 2.

Source: mega The violent ICE raids in recent months have been drawing a lot of criticism.

O'Donnell pressed, "You're okay with those tactics?" "Yes, because you have to get the people out...You know, you have to look at the people...Many of them are murderers," he stated. The real estate mogul continued, "Many of them are people that were thrown out of their countries, because they were, you know, criminals." O'Donnell then pointed out that "a lot" of the people that ICE has deported are not violent criminals that pose a threat to society, but are innocent "landscapers, nannies, construction workers and farm workers." Trump simply replied that it comes down to those people being in the country illegally.

Source: mega An ICE raid was conducted on Canal Street in New York City on Tuesday, October 21.

Comments from people on social media have shown disgust at the president's ruthlessness. While one person wrote, "this coming from a FELON is wild," another commented, "highly disturbing words from a president." Others added, "he is evil," "he's such an idiot" and "this is sickening." Another person fumed, "he is a convicted felon and his wife is an immigrant," referring to Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia. Yet another user exclaimed, "You're a 34 time convicted felon who hasn't faced any consequences...yet. You have a larger criminal record than probably 99 percent of the people who your thugs are arresting. I think you need to go."

Source: mega New Yorkers protested the ongoing ICE raids on Wednesday, October 22.