Politics Donald Trump Insists He 'Predicted' 9/11 Terrorist Attacks in Wild Statement Amid Iran Conflict: 'I Wrote It in a Book' Source: mega 'I predicted Osama bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center,' the president claimed on Monday, March 16. Allie Fasanella March 16 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump bizarrely declared he knew the September 11, 2001 terror attacks would happen. Speaking during opening remarks at a Kennedy Center board meeting on Monday, March 16, the 79-year-old president expressed: "I predicted Osama bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center. I said it the year before he did it... I said, 'You better get him, he’s a bad guy.' "I watched him being interviewed one time and I said, 'That’s a bad guy you better get him,'" Trump repeated. "One year before exactly, I wrote it in a book, you can even check, about a year before the World Trade Center came down."

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🚨 WATCH: President Trump repeats the false claim that he predicted Osama bin Laden would destroy the Twin Towers a year before 9/11



“I watched him be interviewed one time and I said that’s a bad guy, you better get him” pic.twitter.com/IB9FZ732Yn — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) March 16, 2026 Source: @PolitlcsUS/x 'I said it the year before he did it,' Donald Trump claimed.

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'President Clinton Actually Had a Shot at Him'

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed Bill Clinton 'had a shot' at taking down Osama bin Laden before the attacks.

The POTUS continued, "President [Bill] Clinton actually had a shot at him and he didn’t take it, unfortunately. I’m not blaming him for that, but he didn’t take it. And he ended up knocking down the World Trade Center." Trump's comments come amid his controversial war in Iran, which has caused something of a "MAGA civil war" to erupt, with many of his former allies speaking out against the conflict. Before insisting he saw 9/11 coming, the divisive commander-in-chief declared he's been aware "for a long period of time" that certain U.S. allies wouldn't "be there for us."

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Donald Trump Wants Help From NATO Countries as War Effects Oil Routes

Source: mega Donald Trump has called on NATO allies to help police one of the world's most vital oil routes.

The former real estate mogul — who, along with Israel's help, attacked the Middle Eastern region late last month — claimed he also "predicted" that Iran would weaponize the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil routes. On Saturday, March 13, Trump appealed to China, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz, which has been shut down due to counterstrikes making it unsafe for vessels to cross. In an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday, he warned it would "be very bad for the future of NATO" if countries fail to protect the passage.

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Source: mega U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said they 'will not be drawn into the wider war.'

"I'm demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory," Trump later stated aboard Air Force One on Sunday. "Whether we get support or not, I can say this, and I said it to them: We will remember," he proclaimed. Some foreign nations have refused Trump's request outright, with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer telling reporters on Monday, "While taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war."

'The U.S. and Israel Did Not Consult Us Before the War'

Source: mega German Chancellor Friedrich Merz slammed Donald Trump for not 'consulting' with NATO allies before attacking Iran.