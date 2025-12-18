Politics 'Unbelievable': Kamala Harris Recalls Donald Trump 'Hawking' His Book When She Called to Check in After His Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania: Watch Source: mega/Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube The former vice president recalled hearing the then-presidential nominee trying to sell his book to someone in the wake of his assassination attempt. Allie Fasanella Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kamala Harris says she called Donald Trump after the assassination attempt to check on him.



While the call was meant to be somber, she overheard him selling his book in the background - an unbelievable contrast that, she added, was sadly not surprising.



Kamala Harris Called Donald Trump to 'Check on Him' After His Assassination Attempt

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Kamala Harris seemed tickled to tell Jimmy Kimmel the story.

Seemingly tickled to relay the story to Kimmel, 58, the former presidential nominee said, "During the campaign — what happened was — I called him...it was actually a very sad occasion... there was an attempt on his life, and I called to check on him.." She continued, "It was actually a fascinating experience for me because while I was asked one minute, 'were gonna go and get him,' I could hear him in the background...and he was selling his book to somebody."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube 'He was basically hocking his book,' Kamala Harris told Jimmy Kimmel.

"He was basically hawking his book," Harris went on. "And the contrast around the reality of the significance of an attempt to assassinate a former president of the United States, a candidate and nominee at that point for president, and the fact that at very what should be somber moment for all of us...that that was happening in the background was..." "Unbelievable," Kimmel interjected. "Unbelievable, but you know, not surprising at this point, right?" she noted.

A Recap of Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt

Source: @CitizenFreePres/Instagram Donald Trump's ear was injured in the 2024 assassination attempt.

Trump was holding a rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13, 2024, when then 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire and injured the then-presidential candidate. The former real estate mogul sustained an ear injury from the bullet but was otherwise unharmed during the scary incident. Crooks, who was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, was killed by Trump's Secret Service.

Source: mega Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024.

Following the shooting, with security still swarming him, Trump famously raised his right fist in the air with blood streaming down the side of his face. He was also seen mouthing the word "fight" three times.

Donald Trump Was Almost Assassinated Again Months Later

Source: mega Ryan Routh attempted to assassinate Donald Trump in September 2024.