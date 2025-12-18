'Unbelievable': Kamala Harris Recalls Donald Trump 'Hawking' His Book When She Called to Check in After His Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania: Watch
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris recounted an interesting anecdote about Donald Trump during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Sitting down with host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, December 17, the former vice president shared what she overheard when she phoned Trump following his assassination attempt in July 2024.
Kamala Harris Called Donald Trump to 'Check on Him' After His Assassination Attempt
Seemingly tickled to relay the story to Kimmel, 58, the former presidential nominee said, "During the campaign — what happened was — I called him...it was actually a very sad occasion... there was an attempt on his life, and I called to check on him.."
She continued, "It was actually a fascinating experience for me because while I was asked one minute, 'were gonna go and get him,' I could hear him in the background...and he was selling his book to somebody."
"He was basically hawking his book," Harris went on. "And the contrast around the reality of the significance of an attempt to assassinate a former president of the United States, a candidate and nominee at that point for president, and the fact that at very what should be somber moment for all of us...that that was happening in the background was..."
"Unbelievable," Kimmel interjected.
"Unbelievable, but you know, not surprising at this point, right?" she noted.
A Recap of Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt
- Donald Trump Claims He Needs More Secret Service Than Kamala Harris Because She Has 'No Crowds' at Rallies
Trump was holding a rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13, 2024, when then 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire and injured the then-presidential candidate.
The former real estate mogul sustained an ear injury from the bullet but was otherwise unharmed during the scary incident.
Crooks, who was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, was killed by Trump's Secret Service.
Following the shooting, with security still swarming him, Trump famously raised his right fist in the air with blood streaming down the side of his face.
He was also seen mouthing the word "fight" three times.
Donald Trump Was Almost Assassinated Again Months Later
In another attempt just months later, a man named Ryan Routh tried to shoot and kill the president in Florida in September 2024.
The then 59-year-old never got the chance to fire a shot, as Secret Secret discovered him hiding near the fifth hole at Trump's golf club while he played.
While Routh was initially able flee the scene in a car, he was apprehended about an hour later. He was found guilty in September of this year and could face life in prison.