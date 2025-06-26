Politics Jake Tapper Schools Donald Trump Over Criticism Of CNN's Reporting: 'Shooting the Messengers in an Ugly Way' Source: MEGA; CNN/YouTube Donald Trump was slammed by Jake Tapper over criticism of CNN's reporting on the Iran mission.

Jake Tapper defended CNN after Donald Trump claimed they “lied” in their reporting about bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on June 21. “CNN was first to report that one early DIA — or Defense Intelligence Agency assessment — suggested that the U.S. Military strikes on Iran this weekend did not completely destroy the core components of Iran’s nuclear program, setting back the program by only a few months, not a few years,” Tapper said.

A 'Low-Confidence Assessment'

Source: CNN/YouTube Jake Tapper noted even 'President Trump himself' confirmed what CNN reported.

Tapper shared it’s a “low-confidence assessment,” which means “the DIA is far from sure about it.” “It was described to CNN by seven people briefed on the DIA assessment, and our reporting stressed that the assessment’s conclusion could evolve as new information comes to light,” he continued. “Now, CNN reached out to the White House before reporting on this DIA Intel assessment, and the White House attacked the assessment but confirmed that it exists. Even President Trump himself today confirmed it.”

Defending Natasha Bertrand

Source: CNN/YouTube Jake Tapper defended his colleague Natasha Bertrand amid calls to fire her.

Tapper then went at Trump for his criticism of the network and of reporter Natasha Bertrand, who was one of the journalists that worked on the story. “Today, President Trump and his administration are going after shooting the messengers in an increasingly ugly way,” Tapper claimed. “They’re calling journalists ‘fake news’ for true stories. They’re calling for an excellent CNN reporter, Natasha Bertrand, to be fired, which is preposterous — and to which a CNN statement today reads, ‘we stand 100 percent behind Natasha Bertrand’s journalism,’ as they should. The Trump administration is also accusing any news media who reports on this intel assessment as not being patriotic.”

'Our Obligation as Journalists'

Source: MEGA Jake Tapper said it is not the 'obligation' of journalists to 'praise' Donald Trump.

Tapper added the service members who carried out the mission in Iran deserve “honor and respect” and CNN’s criticism of the mission was not directed at them. “The key questions for the American people in the world are simply about the degree of success of the operation, and the current state of Iran’s nuclear weapons program and what the intelligence — not the politicians — what the intelligence reveals,” Tapper elaborated. “Our obligation as journalists is not to praise President Trump, or protect his feelings, or to disparage him, or to praise him — for that matter. Our obligation is to report facts. In this case, the fact is that an initial DIA intel assessment out of Secretary Pete Hegseth’s own Pentagon exists. And that’s not going to change, no matter how many insults Trump levels.”

'The Height of Patriotism'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of CNN for a long time, often calling them out as 'fake news.'