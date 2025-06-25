Donald Trump Degrades Kaitlan Collins Over the Impact of Bombing Iran's Nuclear Facilities
Donald Trump degraded CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins after she questioned the president about how legitimate of an impact the United States had on Iran’s nuclear facilities when the U.S. military bombed them.
“Fake news, CNN. Here we go,” Trump said to Collins as she attempted to correspond with him at the NATO press conference on Wednesday, June 25.
“Wait until you hear this question,” the president continued. “You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are.”
Kaitlan Collins Snaps Back at Donald Trump
Collins quickly snapped back in support of the U.S. military, saying, “I think everyone appreciates our soldiers and our warriors.”
The CNN correspondent went on to ask Trump if he relied on Israeli intelligence when he claimed the U.S. strikes left the facilities “obliterated.”
Donald Trump Says Iran's Nuclear Sites Are 'Obliterated'
“Since then, we’ve collected additional intelligence,” Trump responded, likely referring to a leaked report from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, which stated the strikes set Iran’s nuclear intentions back only months — not forever, undermining the president’s claim about complete destruction.
“We’ve also spoken to people that have seen the site,” the president continued. “The site is obliterated, and we think everything nuclear is down there.”
Donald Trump Slams Kelly O'Donnell
Trump also lashed out at Kelly O’Donnell from NBC News and accused her of trying to “demean” the U.S. strike pilots.
“You, and NBC — fake news, which is one of the worst — and CNN, are all bad,” Trump said to O’Donnell. “They’re sick. There’s something wrong with them.”
He continued, “You know what? You should be praising those people instead of trying to find some — by getting me, by trying to go and get me, you’re hurting those people. They were devastated.”
Donald Trump Says MAGA Supporters Are 'More in Love With' Him 'Today'
Just days before Trump issued strikes on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan territories, he and Collins got into a different heated discussion after she questioned him about what he thought MAGA supporters felt about his position in the Israel and Iran conflict.
“My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m in love with them, more than they were even at election time when we had a total landslide,” the president claimed.
“You know, we won all seven swing states,” he continued. “Did CNN report that? Seven out of seven, which everyone said would be almost impossible. We won by millions of votes. We won 2,750 districts versus 505 districts. Think of that.”