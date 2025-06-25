Donald Trump Degrades Kaitlan Collins Over the Impact of Bombing Iran's Nuclear Facilities

Donald Trump degraded CNN’s chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins after she questioned the president about how legitimate of an impact the United States had on Iran’s nuclear facilities when the U.S. military bombed them.

“Fake news, CNN. Here we go,” Trump said to Collins as she attempted to correspond with him at the NATO press conference on Wednesday, June 25.

“Wait until you hear this question,” the president continued. “You should really say how great our soldiers and our warriors are.”