Donald Trump's Son Eric Fiercely Defends Dad's Alleged Epstein Drawing: 'My Father Does Not Sketch'

Eric Trump spoke out to defend his father, Donald Trump, against an alleged drawing he made in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book. As OK! shared, the alleged entry from Donald featured a typewritten note with a sketch of a naked woman.

Donald Trump's Alleged Letter in Jeffrey Epsteins's Birthday Book Revealed

Source: House Oversight Committee Donald Trump allegedly drew a sketch of a naked woman in Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book.

The message included a fictional conversation between the former pals, who had a falling out prior to Jeffrey’s arrest. "Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything," the made-up conversation started. "Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is," it stated. "Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is." "Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," the convo continued. "Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it." "Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" the alleged chatter continued. "Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

Eric Trump Insists Donald Doesn't Sketch

🇺🇸 ERIC TRUMP: "MY FATHER DOES NOT SKETCH OUT CARTOON DRAWINGS"



"I can tell you, my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings. I mean, it's insane.



And Donald Trump never once came up and there was no correlation."



Source: Newsmax, @EricTrump https://t.co/8TfzAjjDA1 pic.twitter.com/BsIIJvzPaD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 8, 2025 Source: @MarioNawfal/X Eric Trump said Donald Trump 'does not sketch out cartoon drawings.'

The letter concluded: "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." Donald’s signature was scribbled at the bottom of the note, seemingly placed below the sketched woman’s waist to mimic pubic hair. After the sketch went viral, Eric fiercely defended his father. “I can tell you my father does not sketch out cartoon drawings,” Eric said in an interview.

Eric Trump Claims Donald Never Came Up in Regards to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Eric Trump said Donald Trump's 'intuition' about Jeffrey Epstein was right.

“I mean, it’s insane, not to mention Epstein’s lawyer said he asked specifically about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump never once came up, and there is no correlation, and it’s ironic given that my father was the very guy that threw him out of the club because he thought he was a scumbag,” Eric added. “My father’s intuition was actually incredibly right.” Adding fuel to the fire, auction house archives show Donald's hand-drawn sketches over the years.

Donald Trump Threatened to Sue Over the Story

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called the alleged note in Jeffrey Epstein's birthday book 'fake.'