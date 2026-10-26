Donald Trump Said Jeffrey Epstein 'Was Never Asked to Leave' Mar-a-Lago in Redacted 2009 Document, Contradicting White House 'Creep' Claim
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
A previously redacted 2009 document from the Epstein files revealed that President Donald Trump reportedly said Jeffrey Epstein “was never asked to leave” Mar-a-Lago, which contradicts the president’s repeated claim that the late s-- offender was expelled for being a “creep.”
The explosive account is part of a House Judiciary Committee Democrats' report released Monday, October 26, accusing the president of participating in Epstein's alleged abuse of young women and his Justice Department of concealing evidence.
What Trump Reportedly Said in 2009
The 53-page report shows an email from Epstein attorney Jack Goldberger, dated October 14, 2009, describing a 20-minute call between Trump and a lawyer representing Epstein's accusers.
Asked if Epstein had been expelled from Mar-a-Lago, the response recorded was: “No. He was not a member, may have been a guest never asked to leave.”
Goldberger wrote that former club manager Burt Lemke also confirmed that Epstein was never asked to leave the property.
The email said Trump specifically asked his attorney Alan Garten to send the details of the discussion to Epstein’s team.
The same email records also revealed Trump saying that he “may have been” aboard Epstein's private plane but that there were “no young girls on plane.”
Democrats say that the revelations conflict with what Trump has said about never being on Epstein’s plane, also contradicting numerous flight records.
White House Says Epstein Was a 'Creep'
The document directly contradicts an explanation offered by then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in November 2025, as Leavitt stated Trump kicked Epstein out because he “was a p-------- and he was a creep.”
Trump has also said he expelled the financier over his attempts to recruit women from Mar-a-Lago, one of whom was Virginia Giuffre, who is best known for accusing ex-Prince Andrew of sexual assault.
Democrats in the House Committee argue that the president has not been honest about his relationship with Epstein.
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- Donald Trump Insists He 'Never Went' to Notorious Epstein Island But Admits It's 'Nice'
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Democrats Accuse Trump of Epstein Involvement
Ranking House committee member Jamie Raskin accused Trump of being an “active participant” in Epstein's sexual abuse during the 1990s, referencing 11 women.
Per the report, five women directly accuse Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's presence.
The report also accuses DOJ officials of withholding records to protect the president and called for an independent special counsel to investigate Epstein's potential accomplices.
White House Fires Back at the Report
White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis rejected the report, telling The Daily Beast: “None of these allegations are true.”
She claimed the report is politically motivated and maintained the original story that Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago because he was a "creep."
Trump has repeatedly denied involvement in Epstein's crimes but has faced backlash for his reluctance to release the Epstein files last year.