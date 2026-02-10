Donald Trump's Name 'Appears More Than a Million Times' in Unredacted Epstein Files, Claims Congressman: 'Part of the Coverup'

Article continues below advertisement

Congressman Jamie Raskin claimed Donald Trump's name appears in the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files "over a million times." Raskin made the claim in a new interview as countless politicians have accused the Department of Justice of redacting too much information from the released files, prompting the DOJ to give Congress access to the unedited documents for a period of time.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Name Appears 'More Than a Million Times'

Source: mega Congressman Jamie Raskin said Donald Trump is mentioned in the unredacted Epstein files 'more than a million times.'

While Raskin is actively looking through the documents, he noted it's impossible to uncover every claim that the public should know about. "The idea that we could get through a meaningful fraction of them is just ridiculous," he stated. "I mean, there's tons of redacted stuff. ... And [Trump's] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The late financier and Donald Trump met in the late 1980s.

"To me, this whole rollout of saying that members can come from 9 to 5 to sit at those four computers, is just part of the coverup," he insisted. Raskin said there are still three million documents that the DOJ has not released. "Those are the ones I'd like to see," he pointed out. "The administration says that these are duplicative. Well go ahead and release them then! If they're duplicative, what's the problem? We'll be the judge of that."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Donald Trump's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega In 2016, Jeffrey Epstein told someone he was going to hangout with 'the Trump boys' in Florida.

Trump has not been implicated in any of the late financier's crimes. The men first met in the late 1980s and have been pictured at numerous parties together. "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump spilled to New York Magazine in 2002. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life." The commander-in-chief alleged he had a falling out with Epstein in 2004 over a Palm Beach, Fla., real estate deal, but emails in the files hint his timeline was false, as in 2016, Epstein messaged a friend he was going to be "in palm with all the trump boys. . = fun."

Jeffrey Epstein Calle Donald Trump 'Evil'

Source: mega Donald Trump has not been implicated in any of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.