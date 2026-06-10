White House Crisis: Donald Trump's Panicked Staffers Used Situation Room to Discuss Fallout From Handling of Jeffrey Epstein Files — Report
June 10 2026, Updated 4:41 p.m. ET
Chaos allegedly broke out in the White House last year shortly after the Department of Justice shot down allegations that there was a Jeffrey Epstein client list.
According to the upcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, several of Donald Trump's staffers came together in the Situation Room to try and figure out how they would quiet the frustration of so many Americans demanding more clarity.
Donald Trump's Staffers Met in the Situation Room
A New York Times report on the book claimed J.D. Vance, Kash Patel, Karoline Leavitt, Susie Wiles, Steven Cheung and then-Attorney General Pam Bondi were all present in the room or attended via speakerphone.
The article alleged the president "snapped at anyone" who discussed releasing the files, which he wanted kept secret.
"They were left to worry and plan among themselves," the report read. "The president’s refusal to acknowledge that a crisis existed, let alone that it was growing, complicated every path his team wanted to take."
'This Is a Huge Problem'
Vance was allegedly a huge supporter of releasing the documents and thought it would allow them to get ahead of the scandal, reportedly telling his colleagues, "This is a huge problem."
The report even alleged the vice president pitched the idea of Tucker Carlson interviewing Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell in prison, though the idea was shut down.
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It was also mentioned that the dilemma over The Wall Street Journal publishing the alleged birthday card the POTUS sent to Epstein was discussed in the Situation Room, which became the de-facto area for meeting about how to handle the ongoing criticism.
Trump has not been convicted in any crimes linked to Epstein and downplayed their past friendship. However, the Epstein files contained multiple allegations from females who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Trump.
Donald Trump Was Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Young Girl
One report came from a woman who claimed she was introduced to Trump when she was between 13 and 15.
The alleged victim said she was brought into a "very tall building with huge rooms," accusing the president of saying something "to the effect of, 'Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.'"
She stated Trump unzipped his pants and forced her head to his lap, which she reacted to by biting him. Trump allegedly hit her and told her to leave the room.