Donald Trump Bizarrely Says Joe Biden Has 'the Blood of Countless Innocent Victims' on His Hands Due to His Immigration Policies
Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of negligence and blamed him for the recent surge in violent crimes committed by migrants in the United States in a fiery speech at the southern border.
During speech, which took place in Eagle Pass, Tx., Trump highlighted a recent tragic incident involving the brutal assault and murder of a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia.
Describing the victim as a "beautiful young woman" who was "horrifically beaten, kidnapped, and savagely murdered," Trump laid the blame for the crime squarely at the feet of Biden.
"The monster charged in the death is an illegal alien migrant who was led into our country and released into our communities by crooked Joe Biden," Trump told a crowd of his supporters in Texas. "He’s crooked. I took the name away from [Hillary Clinton] because she’s no longer relevant, I guess. She was terrible, but what he’s doing is just unbelievable."
"Joe Biden will never say Laken Riley’s name, but we will say it and we will remember. We’re not going to forget her," he continued. "It’s been just a horrible story that we’ve had to live with for the last few days. It’s hard to believe, and her parents are just– they can never be the same. Great people."
In addition to this case, Trump shared details of other disturbing incidents involving migrants arrested for violent crimes, including rape and murder. He recounted a horrifying episode where an illegal immigrant in Louisiana allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint and then viciously attacked another individual.
Trump also referenced a chilling case from Pasadena, Tx., where an 11-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by a criminal who was "released into our country by Joe Biden," according to the 77-year-old.
"Crooked Joe is the blood of countless innocent victims," he said. "So many stories to tell, so many horrible stories. Three years ago, we had the most security border in history.”
Trump's speech took place simultaneously with Biden's visit to the border.
The topic of the border has become a focal point in the upcoming election, especially after congressional Republicans killed a bipartisan bill that would have helped fix the issues at the southern border at Trump's request.