Lynne Spears Holding Out Hope Britney Will Return to Louisiana for Christmas Despite Strained Relationship: Source
Lynne Spears is hoping for a miracle this Christmas.
According to insiders close to the matriarch, 68, she's kept a positive mindset about Britney Spears' possible return home to Louisiana for December 25th despite her estranged relationship with her daughter, 42.
Per the source, a flight for the trip has yet to be booked. However, there have been discussions of Britney returning to Kentwood to ring in the holiday with her family.
Despite the rocky mother-daughter relationship between the two, they appeared to be moving in a positive direction as Lynne spent the "Lucky" singer's 42nd birthday with her.
The reunion between the two was a welcome change as Britney had been completely "isolating" herself from her family in the years after she was released from her 13-year conservatorship.
"Her meeting with her mom went OK, but there's still a lot of hurt there, so they haven't quite reconciled," an insider claimed in August after the two attempted to repair their relationship.
The chart-topper publicly made some shocking allegations about her mother over the past few years, even alleging Lynne hit her one night for going out with friends after she'd given birth to her two sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.
"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris [Hilton] and Lindsay [Lohan] dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," Britney claimed in a shocking Instagram post. "My mother was watching Jayden and Preston...yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"
In the pop star's smash-hit book, The Woman in Me, Britney alleged she was left in the dark by her parents and siblings about her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears' pregnancy when she was only 16 years old.
"The family had kept it from me," she wrote in the tell-all. "This was around the time that Jamie Lynn almost filed for emancipation from our parents."
Britney also accused her mother of taking her beloved collection of dolls, to which Lynne took to Instagram to respond to her child's allegation.
"@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you. They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!" she wrote.
TMZ spoke with sources close to Lynne.