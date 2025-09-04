NEWS Donald Trump Jr. Admits He Contacted President to 'Make Sure' He Wasn't 'Dead' After Rumors Spread Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. admitted he reached out to Donald Trump to 'make sure' the president wasn’t 'dead' after he failed to make appearances for several days. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. admitted he reached out to his father, Donald Trump Jr., to “make sure” the president wasn’t dead after he failed to make public appearances for several days. “I called my father over the weekend and be like, ‘Hey, just want to make sure you’re not dead,'” Trump Jr., 47, told Newsmax host Bianca de la Garz on Wednesday, September 3. “'I know my daughter’s playing golf with you as we speak, you know, I keep reading about it on Twitter, so I just want to make sure.’ [He] didn’t even know what I was talking about.”

Donald Trump Was Rumored to Be Dead

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sparked speculation after he wasn't seen publicly for a few days.

The president, 79, was at the center of speculation that he had died after he hadn’t been publicly seen for a few days following a cabinet meeting on August 26. Death assumptions only continued to escalate after journalist Laura Rozen posted a screenshot of the president’s schedule via X on Friday, August 29, detailing three consecutive days with no public events from August 30 until September 1. His absence from the public eye on August 27 and 28 intensified speculation that he had died.

J.D. Vance Fueled Death Rumors

Source: MEGA Vice President J.D. Vance fueled the flames of Donald Trump's death.

Vice President J.D. Vance also fueled the flames when he revealed in an interview that he was ready to step in as president, should something “tragic” happen when it comes to Trump’s health. On Saturday, “#whereistrump” was reportedly the sixth most popular trending X topic in the United States. According to the platform’s analytics, roughly 158,000 X posts included the phrase “TRUMP IS DEAD,” while about 42,000 stated, “TRUMP DIED.”

Trump Confronted the Rumors

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was seen days later on August 30.

The businessman was later spotted days later on August 30 at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Trump was confronted with the viral rumors during a Tuesday, September 2, press conference, when Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked him, “How did you find out over that weekend that you were dead?”

Donald Trump Responded to Death Rumors

Source: MEGA Donald Trump addressed rumors that he was dead.