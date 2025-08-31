HEALTH Is Donald Trump Dead? Rumor Debunked After President Makes First Public Appearance in Days Source: mega Concerns mounted about Donald Trump being dead after he wasn't seen for several days. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 31 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

After President Donald Trump failed to make any public appearances for several days, Americans began to question whether he was dead. Trump hadn’t been seen since his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26, before finally reappearing on Saturday, August 30, at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. The White House press pool confirmed his departure from the presidential estate in a motorcade at 8:45 a.m.

#WhereIsTrump?

Source: @lrozen/X The president has no public events scheduled between August 30 and September 1.

The 79-year-old president was joined by his granddaughter Kai Trump as they hopped into a vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House before hitting the course. Death assumptions spiked on Friday after journalist Laura Rozen posted a screenshot of the president’s schedule via X, detailing three consecutive days with no public events from August 30 until September 1. His absence from the public eye on August 27 and 28 intensified speculation that he had died. On Saturday, “#whereistrump” was reportedly the sixth most popular trending X topic in the United States. According to the platform’s analytics, roughly 158,000 X posts included the phrase “TRUMP IS DEAD,” while about 42,000 stated, “TRUMP DIED.”

Vice President J.D. Vance’s Thursday interview, where he revealed he was ready to become the president if something “tragic” happened to the commander’s health, gave even more reason to believe Donald had died, given the state of his health after revealing his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis in July. During the VP’s interview with USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers, he explained his preparedness to lead the country after only 200 days working next to the president.

'God Forbid There's a Terrible Tragedy'

Source: mega Donald Trump's CVI diagnosis was revealed in July.

“So yes, things can always happen. Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” he said. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term, and do great things for the American people, and if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

