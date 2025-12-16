Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Engaged Nearly 1 Year After President's Son Broke Up With Kimberly Guilfoyle
Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:02 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. is engaged — again.
"I want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season, a merry Christmas, a happy New Year, and to thank Bettina for that one word 'yes.' You're going to go, you're trying to ask, you're not sure what the answer is going to be, but she said yes! That is a big win for the end of the year," Trump Jr. announced to people at a party at the White House while gushing over Bettina Anderson.
Anderson, who sported a red dress, said, "What a privilege it is to be here at the White House, Mr. President. Thank you so much for hosting this incredible party, and to our first lady, these decorations, am I right? This has been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world, so thank you, and thank you, Mr. President."
Ahead of the news going viral, a source told Page Six: “It’s starting to make its way around [President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club] Mar-a-Lago."
Don Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump. The former flames, who share five children, divorced in 2018.
Don Jr. then moved on with Kimberly Guilfoyle. They got engaged in 2020 but split around this time last year. He was shortly seen with Anderson after the breakup was confirmed.
"It's an amicable split. It's not one that is going to blow up, at least at this point," the source said at the time of Don Jr. and Kimberly going their separate ways.
"It's a friendly split between Kimberly and Don Jr.," the insider added, noting "they've had a very long engagement [and] it was kind of in a holding pattern."
Apparently, the Trump family still enjoys being around Guilfoyle. "She's very intelligent, very smart, very loyal. Even before she and Don were together, she was close with the family. She knew Donald before she knew Don Jr., and that connection is strong. So nothing has changed," the source dished.
According to another source, Don Jr. compares Anderson to his dad's wife, Melania Trump.
“Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father’s eyes," the source said. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him.”
It seems like Bettina melds perfectly with the Trump family.
A source told journalist Rob Shuter in May that the Trump family "never embraced Kimberly" the way they have with Bettina.
Another insider dished that "Bettina fits their polished image," adding, "Kimberly never quite made the cut."