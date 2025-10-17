Donald Trump Jr. Claims Whoopi Goldberg Cursed Out The View's Live Audience in 2019 Because They 'Turned on Her': 'Release the Footage'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. shaded The View and claimed he witnessed Whoopi Goldberg curse out the live audience when he was a guest on the show in 2019. The politician's remarks came after the costars of the series encouraged more Republicans to come on their program for open discussions, as Joy Behar alleged they were "too scared of us" to sit at the Hot Topics table.

Donald Trump Reveals Whoopi Goldberg's Alleged Meltdown

Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. claimed Whoopi Goldberg cursed out 'The View' audience in 2019 because they 'turned on her.'

Trump Jr. responded to the allegations by reposting a video of Behar's comments and writing, "I’ve been on The View, and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode." "If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks. It was truly epic watching Whoopie [sic] MFing the crowd who turned on her," he continued, referring to Whoopi Goldberg. The "Triggered" podcast host didn't go into any more detail about the alleged incident.

Source: @theview;x The businessman claimed the ordeal happened off-air during commercial breaks.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain — who was a permanent star on the show from 2017 to 2021 — agreed with the fellow Republican shading the program. "He’s right. It was an absolute Jerry Springer s--- show," she dissed. Goldberg hasn't responded to Trump Jr.'s remark.

The White House Slams Joy Behar

I’ve been on The View, and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode. If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks. It was truly epic watching Whoopie MFing the crowd who turned on her. https://t.co/hie9hy0RiP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 15, 2025

The businessman's father, Donald Trump, has slammed the popular talk show for years, and the White House recently hit back when Joy alleged on an episode that the president was "jealous" of Barack Obama. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers responded by stating, "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."

Is 'The View' Getting Canceled?

Source: abc FCC Chair Brendan Carr claimed 'The View' could face 'consequences' for the negative remarks they've made about Donald Trump.

The comment about being canceled came after Stephen Colbert announced his late-night show would come to a close next year. The president gloated about the series coming to an end since the comedian often targets him. The shocking news made other talk shows who diss the commander-in-chief worry they could be next on the chopping block — something Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr hinted at in an interview. "We're not where we need to go," he explained. "I think this legacy media really needs to reorient, or they're going to continue to run into issues like Colbert, where it just doesn't make economic sense to run a partisan circus."

Source: abc 'The View' has been on since 1997.