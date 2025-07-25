'The View' Will Face 'Consequences' for Dissing Donald Trump, FCC Chair Claims After the White House Hints the Show Could Be Canceled

Behar received backlash from the White House after she claimed the reason Trump was accusing Barack Obama of interfering with the 2016 election was because he was "so jealous" of the ex-president.

"Because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, can sing ‘Let’s Get Together’ better than Al Green," the comedian insisted. "And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color [on him]."

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, "It’s like Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that [the Obamas' eldest daughter] Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it’s just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."