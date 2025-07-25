'The View' Will Face 'Consequences' for Dissing Donald Trump, FCC Chair Claims After the White House Hints the Show Could Be Canceled
Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr revealed The View could face "consequences" for their anti-Donald Trump rhetoric.
One day after the White House called out Joy Behar for her remarks, Carr appeared on the Thursday, July 24, installment of Fox News' America's Newsroom to chat about the hot topic.
'The View' Will Face 'Consequences,' FCC Chair Claims
"It's entirely possible that there's issues over there," the FCC staffer admitted. "Stepping back, this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there's a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of that aren't quite finished."
"It's time for America's legacy broadcasters to return to promoting the public interest," Carr said.
"We're not where we need to go. I think this legacy media really needs to reorient, or they're going to continue to run into issues like [Stephen] Colbert, where it just doesn't make economic sense to run a partisan circus," he added, referring to how The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was shockingly canceled, which some think was politically motivated.
Joy Behar Said Donald Trump Is 'So Jealous' of Barack Obama
Behar received backlash from the White House after she claimed the reason Trump was accusing Barack Obama of interfering with the 2016 election was because he was "so jealous" of the ex-president.
"Because Obama is everything that he is not: trim, smart, handsome, happily married, can sing ‘Let’s Get Together’ better than Al Green," the comedian insisted. "And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy. Green is not a good color [on him]."
Sunny Hostin agreed, saying, "It’s like Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think Michelle Obama still lives rent-free in his head. I think the fact that [the Obamas' eldest daughter] Malia graduated from Harvard still lives rent-free in his head, and it’s just the very swag that Obama has that he will never have."
The White House Hits Back at Joy Behar
Later that day, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers bashed Behar and the long-running talk show in an email to an entertainment outlet.
"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Rogers said.
They added that the TV star "should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."
The View kicked off its annual summer hiatus following the Friday, July, 25 episode, and is expected to be back after Labor Day.