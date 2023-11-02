Donald Trump Jr. Asks Courtroom Sketch Artist to Make Him 'Look Sexy' Only for It to 'Monstrously' Backfire

During a break, Donald Jr. engaged in banter with courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg, who was covering the trial for Reuters. The former First Son asked Rosenberg if she could make him "look sexy."

To illustrate his point, he reportedly referred to a flattering courtroom sketch of former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried that has been making rounds on the internet.

According to Rosenberg, Donald Jr. described the sketch as making Bankman-Fried look like a "superstar."

Ironically, the depicted subject, with a firm jaw, distinct cheekbones and spiked hair bore little resemblance to the disheveled Bankman-Fried, who currently stands as a defendant in a criminal fraud trial with the possibility of facing decades in prison.