Donald Trump Jr. Asks Courtroom Sketch Artist to Make Him 'Look Sexy' Only for It to 'Monstrously' Backfire
Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, took the witness stand in a civil trial that accuses him, his brother Eric, and their father of filing fraudulent financial statements.
As courtroom proceedings unfolded, Donald Jr. made an unusual request to the courtroom sketch artist.
During a break, Donald Jr. engaged in banter with courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg, who was covering the trial for Reuters. The former First Son asked Rosenberg if she could make him "look sexy."
To illustrate his point, he reportedly referred to a flattering courtroom sketch of former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried that has been making rounds on the internet.
According to Rosenberg, Donald Jr. described the sketch as making Bankman-Fried look like a "superstar."
Ironically, the depicted subject, with a firm jaw, distinct cheekbones and spiked hair bore little resemblance to the disheveled Bankman-Fried, who currently stands as a defendant in a criminal fraud trial with the possibility of facing decades in prison.
The courtroom sketch was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where the former first son was ridiculed for his "monstrous" appearance in the drawing.
One user shared the image with the caption, "Herman Munster appeared in court today to testify on behalf of Donald Trump Jr." Another wrote, "If I asked someone to draw me sexy and they turned this is, I'd be absolutely livid with the artist, my PR, my hair stylist, everyone."
A third X user said, "Donald Trump Jr. knows that Halloween is over right? He can take the monster costume off... oh wait... oh no."
- Donald Trump Is 'Terrified' Civil Fraud Case Will Put Him 'Out of Business,' George Conway Claims
- Donald Trump Hands Over $5.6 Million Security Payment to Court While Appealing E. Jean Carroll Sexual Abuse Verdict
- Donald Trump Jr. Thinks His Testimony at the New York Civil Fraud Trial Went 'Really Well'
During his testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, Donald Jr. presented a contrasting demeanor. Although he's often displayed a hard-edged and partisan persona, he adopted a genial and self-deprecating attitude while on the stand.
At times, he even joked about his lack of familiarity with accounting practices, illustrating a lighter side of his personality not often seen in public.
The stakes in this trial are not quite as high for Don Jr., his brother Eric or their father as they were for Bankman-Fried but could have serious implications on the Trump Organization's operations in the state of New York.
The civil trial will not lead to prison time for the three defendants, but it could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. It could also see Trump stripped of control of many New York trophy properties that built his reputation before he entered politics.
Sources and quotes obtained by Reuters were used in this article.