Donald Trump's Thinner Appearance in Courtroom Sketches Mocked by Fox News Stars: 'He Loses 20 Pounds Every Indictment'

Tarlov also noted that the ex-POTUS never appears to be fully prepared for his trials.

"It also seems that he doesn’t — and this has happened to him before — have a top notch legal team with him," she pointed out.

"He has the one lawyer who he had to pay in advance because he stiffs everybody, and then he has Alina Habba, who gives a great cable news hit," Tarlov continued. "I mean she’s been on [Jesse Watters'] show a bunch of times. But it seems that she forgot, or just I don’t know what happened, to check the box saying that they wanted a jury trial, and then Donald Trump is complaining to the cameras and on Truth Social that it is un-American to have a trial without a jury when his own crackpot team asked for that."