Donald Trump's Thinner Appearance in Courtroom Sketches Mocked by Fox News Stars: 'He Loses 20 Pounds Every Indictment'
Co-hosts of Fox News' The Five were in disbelief when they saw the most recent courtroom sketches of Donald Trump.
On Monday, October 2 — the same day the former president was in court for a civil fraud trial — the show's costars discussed his case and artist Jane Rosenberg's artwork.
"Can I point out one thing? The sketch artist loves Trump," Greg Gutfeld quipped, then erupting into laughter as the sketches displayed on the screen.
"It is incredible, but that’s my point. He’s a showman," replied Jessica Tarlov. "Even a sketch artist who’s probably like, you know, a local New York Dem can’t help but draw him like that. He loses 20 pounds every indictment."
"It's really incredible, I have to point that out," Gutfeld added while still cackling.
Tarlov also noted that the ex-POTUS never appears to be fully prepared for his trials.
"It also seems that he doesn’t — and this has happened to him before — have a top notch legal team with him," she pointed out.
"He has the one lawyer who he had to pay in advance because he stiffs everybody, and then he has Alina Habba, who gives a great cable news hit," Tarlov continued. "I mean she’s been on [Jesse Watters'] show a bunch of times. But it seems that she forgot, or just I don’t know what happened, to check the box saying that they wanted a jury trial, and then Donald Trump is complaining to the cameras and on Truth Social that it is un-American to have a trial without a jury when his own crackpot team asked for that."
- 'Talentless Creeps': Donald Trump Dubs Late Night TV Hosts 'True Losers' as Shows Return After Writers Strike
- Jimmy Fallon Dubs Donald Trump Jr. 'A Huge Disappointment' While Cracking Jokes About Former POTUS' Impending Arrest
- Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes on Donald Trump in First Monologue Since Late Night Show Return
Plenty of other notables made fun of Trump's appearance in the Manhattan courthouse, including niece Mary Trump, who captioned a photo of him at trial, "pout harder."
Jimmy Fallon also took a jab at the businessman, quipping in his Monday, October 2, monologue, "It’s like Trump now has resting mug shot face."
Trump has been using Truth Social to declare his innocence in the case, in which he was accused of inflating assets and making false financial statements.
"In actuality, I am WORTH FAR MORE than the numbers put down on the Financial Statements, not less," he said in one post on October 2. "In addition, there is a far reaching and professionally drawn Disclaimer Clause boldly stated on the FIRST PAGE OF THE DOCUMENT. This entire case should be thrown out and dismissed. The A.G. should be reprimanded and sanctioned for bringing this case with its FAKE LOW VALUES, in order to make me look bad. Election Interference!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mediaite reported on Gutfeld and Tarlov's comments.