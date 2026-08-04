Donald Trump Jr.'s Daughter Kai Noticeably Absent From Family Fishing Trip With New Wife Bettina Anderson: Photos

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson jetted off on an adventurous family getaway — though his eldest daughter, Kai Trump, was noticeably absent from the trip. "Awesome crushfest in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 this past weekend," Don Jr., 48, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, August 3. "Great friends great food great time!!! Also getting Chloe and Spencer on their first lobsters 🦞 was epic."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. shared photos from a recent fishing trip with his family.

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Inside Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Recent Getaway

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. and his kids daringly posed with large lobsters.

In the photos, Don Jr. proudly smiled alongside his children, Chloe, 12, and Spencer Trump, 12, as they posed with their impressive catches, which consisted of large fish and lobsters. Apart from Kai, 19, Chloe and Spencer, Don Jr. shares Donald Trump III, 17, and Tristan Trump, 14, with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

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Kai Trump Was Absent From Photos

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson posed for a family photo during the beach vacation.

He also included a photo featuring Chloe and Spencer standing alongside him and Anderson, 39, in front of a fireplace with a scenic view behind them. Noticeably missing from the photos was Don Jr.'s 19-year-old daughter. While it's unknown why the teen didn't join her father on the trip, she recently enjoyed her own vacation in Costa Rica.

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Kai Trump Recently Jetted Off on Her Own Trip

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump posed on the beach in Costa Rica.

Kai shared photos from vacation, posing on the beach at sunset in a white tank top and maxi skirt. "Costa Rica vlog out now! 🫶✨🌊," she captioned the Instagram post on July 27. Although she wasn't on the getaway, the future University of Miami student has reportedly built a close bond with her new stepmother, whom her father married in May. "Kai really likes Bettina and gets along with her well," a source told an outlet that same month. "Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together."

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. Are a 'Great Match,' Says His Ex

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson tied the knot in May.