Donald Trump Jr.'s Daughter Kai Noticeably Absent From Family Fishing Trip With New Wife Bettina Anderson: Photos
Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson jetted off on an adventurous family getaway — though his eldest daughter, Kai Trump, was noticeably absent from the trip.
"Awesome crushfest in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 this past weekend," Don Jr., 48, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Monday, August 3. "Great friends great food great time!!! Also getting Chloe and Spencer on their first lobsters 🦞 was epic."
Inside Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Recent Getaway
In the photos, Don Jr. proudly smiled alongside his children, Chloe, 12, and Spencer Trump, 12, as they posed with their impressive catches, which consisted of large fish and lobsters.
Apart from Kai, 19, Chloe and Spencer, Don Jr. shares Donald Trump III, 17, and Tristan Trump, 14, with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.
Kai Trump Was Absent From Photos
He also included a photo featuring Chloe and Spencer standing alongside him and Anderson, 39, in front of a fireplace with a scenic view behind them.
Noticeably missing from the photos was Don Jr.'s 19-year-old daughter.
While it's unknown why the teen didn't join her father on the trip, she recently enjoyed her own vacation in Costa Rica.
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Kai Trump Recently Jetted Off on Her Own Trip
Kai shared photos from vacation, posing on the beach at sunset in a white tank top and maxi skirt.
"Costa Rica vlog out now! 🫶✨🌊," she captioned the Instagram post on July 27.
Although she wasn't on the getaway, the future University of Miami student has reportedly built a close bond with her new stepmother, whom her father married in May.
"Kai really likes Bettina and gets along with her well," a source told an outlet that same month. "Kai and Bettina have made TikToks in the past and always have a lot of fun together."
Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. Are a 'Great Match,' Says His Ex
The socialite is also on good terms with the first son's former spouse.
"Bettina befriended Vanessa before she even got to know Don," the insider continued. "Vanessa thinks Bettina and Don are a great match and fully approves of their relationship."
Bettina's wedding to Don Jr. in May marked her first time down the aisle. Although she was previously engaged to Wrigley candy empire heir Beau Wrigley, the relationship ended before they tied the knot.
Meanwhile, this was the president's eldest son's second marriage, as he was wed to Vanessa, 48, from 2005 to 2018.
In addition, Don Jr. got engaged to former Fox News host-turned U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2020, but they split in 2024 before ever making it down the aisle.