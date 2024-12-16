Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Genuine' But 'Ran Its Course' Before Bettina Anderson Romance: Source

However, Trump Jr.'s rumored new flame Bettina Anderson is "different," the source claimed.

"When it comes to his relationship with Bettina, it’s just about them," they revealed. "He wants a partner. She doesn’t need anything from him and just wants to be with him."

The former first son and the socialite were first spotted spending time with each other late this summer. They have since been spotted kissing and sharing a romantic dinner together in Palm Beach, Flo. Despite still being in the early stages of their romance, the pair is reportedly "smitten" with each other.

"[She’s] very smart," the source gushed. "It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her."