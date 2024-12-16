Donald Trump Jr.'s Relationship With Kimberly Guilfoyle Was 'Genuine' But 'Ran Its Course' Before Bettina Anderson Romance: Source
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have called it quits on their engagement after six years together, but according to a source, their relationship was "genuine" while it lasted.
The source revealed it was Trump Jr. who officially "ended" things after their romance "ran its course."
However, Trump Jr.'s rumored new flame Bettina Anderson is "different," the source claimed.
"When it comes to his relationship with Bettina, it’s just about them," they revealed. "He wants a partner. She doesn’t need anything from him and just wants to be with him."
The former first son and the socialite were first spotted spending time with each other late this summer. They have since been spotted kissing and sharing a romantic dinner together in Palm Beach, Flo. Despite still being in the early stages of their romance, the pair is reportedly "smitten" with each other.
"[She’s] very smart," the source gushed. "It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her."
As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. However, they reportedly broke up "before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September."
An insider said they waited to address their split publicly so they wouldn't "detract" from "important issues," seemingly referring to the 2024 presidential election, but noted the "breakup was amicable" and they "just had different goals" in life.
- Donald Trump Jr. Is 'Smitten' With 'Smart' Bettina Anderson After 'Amicable' Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle
- It's Over! Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll 'Never Stop Caring' for Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle After Shocking Split
- Donald Trump Jr. Gushes Over 'Amazing' Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Amid Rumors Their Romance Is 'Over'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This month, Trump Jr. released a statement confirming their breakup and assuring the public he supported his dad Donald Trump's choice to nominate Kim to serve as ambassador to Greece.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," he said. "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration."
"She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president," he continued. "The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."
"Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and reelect my father — and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does," he concluded.
The sources spoke with Us Weekly about Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle's split.