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Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Shows Off Her Fit Physique During Lavish Costa Rica Getaway: Photos

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump didn't leave Costa Rica without taking sultry photos.

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July 29 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Kai Trump gave fans a glimpse of paradise after sharing a series of vacation photos from her luxurious getaway in Costa Rica.

The granddaughter of Donald Trump, 19, showed off her trendy beach style while posing against a dreamy ocean sunset in photos shared via Instagram on Monday, July 27.

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump announced that fans could watch a vlog of her Costa Rica trip on her YouTube channel.

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Inside Kai Trump's Costa Rican Vacation

Photo of Kai Trump took advantage of the sunset's natural lighting.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump took advantage of the sunset's natural lighting.

"Costa Rica vlog out now! 🫶✨🌊," she captioned the post.

In the photos, the incoming college freshman opted for a blue-and-white striped maxi skirt, pairing the piece with a simple white tank top and black sunglasses.

She wore her honey-blonde hair in loose waves cascading down her back, as she showed off her angles for the camera.

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Kai Trump's Followers Flooded Her With Praise

Photo of Kai Trump has more than 3.1 million Instagram followers.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump has more than 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Fans were obsessed with the travel photos, with many of her more than 3.1 million Instagram followers rushing to the comments section to share their admiration.

"Enjoy! Heard it’s very chill.. God bless Kai Trump’s time in Costa Rica 🙌🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," one follower wrote, while another user said, "Golf ⛳ Queen 👑 KAI USA 🇺🇸 Dashing and Bold and Beautiful. Always confident 👏👏👏👏👏High fashion icon."

"The outfits are fitting," a third admirer added. "Wow, you’re so pretty, whoever doesn’t remind you is a true fool, you’re gorgeous!"

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Kai Trump Flaunted Her 6-Pack Abs

Photo of Kai Trump gave fans a peek at her sculpted midsection in a video posted on July 23.
Source: @kaitrump/TikTok

Kai Trump gave fans a peek at her sculpted midsection in a video posted on July 23.

Kai is no stranger to showing off her trim figure on social media, making headlines just days earlier when she shared a video flaunting her washboard abs.

In the clip, she appeared to be fresh off a round of golf, wearing a navy-blue collared tank top and white skirt, as she mouthed the words to Men at Work's hit song "Down Under."

Before ending the clip, Kai flirtily lifted her shirt to show off her sculpted midsection. "Vibezzzz 🙌 #viral #fyp #golf #summer," she captioned the July 23 post, which garnered more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Kai Trump Was Focused on 'Shredded Six-Pack'

Photo of Kai Trump said that running has helped her achieve her washboard abs.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump said that running has helped her achieve her washboard abs.

Kai has been open about her fitness journey, recently revealing that she's "been in the gym like no tomorrow" as she continues to work on her gains.

"I've been to the gym. I've been working out a lot. I've been running a lot. Just trying to be the best version of myself," she explained in a vlog. "And yes, that comes with a shredded six-pack now. So, I've always wanted a six-pack. Got it. Now we're going to keep that six-pack, guys. Keeping it."

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