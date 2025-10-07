Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Being on Drugs as He Rambles on About Fox News Being Biased and 'Clickbait': 'He Can't Feel His Face'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. raised eyebrows after a new video went viral of the first son ranting about Fox News and accusing the network of bias — but it wasn’t just his words that had social media talking. In an interview with Newsmax on Monday, October 6, the eldest son of President Donald Trump appeared animated and erratic as he explained why he no longer watches the right-leaning network. "It's so ridiculous," Trump Jr. declared on The Chris Salcedo Show, accusing Fox News of twisting stories about his father.

Junior says he doesn’t watch Fox anymore because “it is so ridiculous” how biased they are against his dad, he complains they barely ever invite him on now, and “they’re just about clickbait.” (I did not speed this up). pic.twitter.com/4ufrlKtoaG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 7, 2025

"They try so hard to be unbiased that they're actually biased against conservatives at this point," Trump Jr. claimed while speaking very quickly. "But this shouldn't be surprising," the 47-year-old continued. "These are networks that banned me for two-and-a-half. I'm barely on anymore. I know my father was banned."

Trump Jr. accused Fox News of trying "so hard" to "show both sides," insisting it leaves conservatives silenced while giving Democrats free reign to push their views. "They let someone go unfettered for hours talking about these things without anyone pushing back. They allow them to spew their narrative, which is, as we've seen for the last few years, all lies," Trump Jr. claimed, seemingly referencing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona's recent Fox News interview with White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Trump Jr. added: "That's what happens when you have a more RINO network." His comments come after Trump himself also targeted Fox News with a Truth Social post on Sunday, October 5. "Why is Fox News and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?" the president slammed.

While many social media users disagreed with Trump Jr.'s claims and argued Fox News has been overly supportive of Trump and the Republican party, many critics were mainly concerned with the behavior the president's eldest son exhibited during his Newsmax interview. "Say no to drugs, kids," one person quipped, as another alleged: "Looks like severe dry mouth from overuse of the happy powder." Others speculated about his appearance and demeanor, with someone writing, "He can’t feel his face," and an additional user claiming, "He looks like he licked his last baggie at 6 a.m."

