Donald Trump Jr. Teases Running for President: 'Maybe That Calling Is There'

“I think it’s fundamentally important,” he continued. “I think those two things have to go hand in hand. So the answer is, I don’t know. One day, maybe that calling is there. I’ll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things. I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it’s the America first party, the MAGA party — however you want to look at it.”

Sean Spicer, who served as Donald’s press secretary during his first term in office, called Don Jr. the “most prominent non-elected representative of the MAGA base hands-down, the No. 1 surrogate and power-player in the ecosystem outside of his father.”