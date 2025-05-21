Donald Trump Jr. Teases Running for President: 'Maybe That Calling Is There'
While Donald Trump has toyed with the potential of running for a third term as president, his son Donald Trump Jr. is now teasing he may make a go for the Oval Office in 2028.
'An Honor to Be Asked'
When asked if he would run for office, Don Jr. said, “Well it’s an honor to be asked and an honor to see that some people are okay with it. You never know. Right now, this has been my focus. I think it’s not just about government. It’s also about… the business sector doing that.” Don Jr. went on to allege “woke ideology” has “taken over corporate America for the last decade or so,” which is why he wants to "combat that insanity.”
'Maybe That Calling Is There'
“I think it’s fundamentally important,” he continued. “I think those two things have to go hand in hand. So the answer is, I don’t know. One day, maybe that calling is there. I’ll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things. I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it’s the America first party, the MAGA party — however you want to look at it.”
Sean Spicer, who served as Donald’s press secretary during his first term in office, called Don Jr. the “most prominent non-elected representative of the MAGA base hands-down, the No. 1 surrogate and power-player in the ecosystem outside of his father.”
- Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll Be 'Heavily Involved' in Selecting President-Elect's Cabinet to Ensure It's People Who 'Don't Think They Know Better' Than His Dad
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
- 'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Don Jr.'s New Club
As OK! reported, Don Jr. recently took heat for his plans to open an invite-only members club in Washington, D.C.
The club, which will be located in Georgetown, is going to be called The Executive Branch and will cater to people in the tech and business world who can cultivate their relationships with Donald’s administration. Additionally, the new hotspot would allow members to be around Donald’s advisors and cabinet members without the interference of the media.
Criticism of the Club
Users quickly took to social media app X to slam Don Jr.’s new project, calling it a “club full of buffoons.”
“Grifters will always grift," one person noted. “If it wasn’t for corruption, would Republicans have any personality at all?” another X user asked, with another member asking if it was called “Mar-a-Lago North yet.”
The club, which is being developed alongside megadonor Omeed Malik and other investors, will reportedly cost more than half a million to join. A party for it is expected to take place the night of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.