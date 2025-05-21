or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Jr. Teases Running for President: 'Maybe That Calling Is There'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. teased running for president, saying 'maybe that calling is there.'

By:

May 21 2025, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

While Donald Trump has toyed with the potential of running for a third term as president, his son Donald Trump Jr. is now teasing he may make a go for the Oval Office in 2028.

Article continues below advertisement

'An Honor to Be Asked'

Source: @Bloomberg Live/YouTube

Donald Trump Jr. said it was 'an honor to be asked' about running for president.

When asked if he would run for office, Don Jr. said, “Well it’s an honor to be asked and an honor to see that some people are okay with it. You never know. Right now, this has been my focus. I think it’s not just about government. It’s also about… the business sector doing that.” Don Jr. went on to allege “woke ideology” has “taken over corporate America for the last decade or so,” which is why he wants to "combat that insanity.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Maybe That Calling Is There'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. said his father 'changed the Republican Party.'

“I think it’s fundamentally important,” he continued. “I think those two things have to go hand in hand. So the answer is, I don’t know. One day, maybe that calling is there. I’ll always be very active in terms of being a vocal proponent of these things. I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it’s the America first party, the MAGA party — however you want to look at it.”

Sean Spicer, who served as Donald’s press secretary during his first term in office, called Don Jr. the “most prominent non-elected representative of the MAGA base hands-down, the No. 1 surrogate and power-player in the ecosystem outside of his father.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Don Jr.'s New Club

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. is planning to open an invite-only members club in Washington, D.C.

As OK! reported, Don Jr. recently took heat for his plans to open an invite-only members club in Washington, D.C.

The club, which will be located in Georgetown, is going to be called The Executive Branch and will cater to people in the tech and business world who can cultivate their relationships with Donald’s administration. Additionally, the new hotspot would allow members to be around Donald’s advisors and cabinet members without the interference of the media.

Criticism of the Club

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.'s new project was slammed, with a critic calling it a 'club full of buffoons.'

Users quickly took to social media app X to slam Don Jr.’s new project, calling it a “club full of buffoons.”

“Grifters will always grift," one person noted. “If it wasn’t for corruption, would Republicans have any personality at all?” another X user asked, with another member asking if it was called “Mar-a-Lago North yet.”

The club, which is being developed alongside megadonor Omeed Malik and other investors, will reportedly cost more than half a million to join. A party for it is expected to take place the night of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.