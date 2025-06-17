Donald Trump Jr. Slams Critics Claiming He's Using President's Name for Personal Gain: 'We've Been a Business Family Forever'

Donald Trump Jr. is annoyed by the backlash he and brother Eric faced after announcing their latest business venture.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump appeared on the Monday, June 16, broadcast of NewsNation Now to address criticism after revealing the launch of Trump Mobile — the family's new wireless cell service — during a press conference earlier in the day.

"Listen, I think I’ve been a businessman for 25 years. We’ve been a business family forever. We didn’t magically become business people when my father took office," Donald Jr. declared while speaking on the news network.