Donald Trump Jr. Slams Critics Claiming He's Using President's Name for Personal Gain: 'We've Been a Business Family Forever'
Donald Trump Jr. is annoyed by the backlash he and brother Eric faced after announcing their latest business venture.
The eldest son of President Donald Trump appeared on the Monday, June 16, broadcast of NewsNation Now to address criticism after revealing the launch of Trump Mobile — the family's new wireless cell service — during a press conference earlier in the day.
"Listen, I think I’ve been a businessman for 25 years. We’ve been a business family forever. We didn’t magically become business people when my father took office," Donald Jr. declared while speaking on the news network.
Donald Trump Jr. Claps Back at Haters
He claimed: "I think what we’ve done is... we’ve actually been borne witness to a lot of the nonsense that so many Americans dealt with. We have been canceled. We've been doing this — and I've been doing this, even personally — for years."
Donald Jr. insisted he's spent a great deal of time "funding and creating" companies that are "standing up for Americans who have been canceled, who may not have the same platform that I have or the ability to do these businesses when it wasn't so popular."
"You know, I was taking companies public a couple years ago when we had no chance of ever coming back. But those Americans still understood there was a real sort of threat to them," the 47-year-old continued to rant.
Donald Trump 'Not Involved' in Family's Business Ventures
On behalf of both him and his brother, Donald Jr. took full credit for Trump Mobile and the siblings' other business ventures.
"My father's not involved in any of these things," the Trump Organization trustee and executive vice president stated.
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
- 'I’m Not Hunter Biden': Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out Against Comparison to 'Crackhead' Former First Son
- Donald Trump Accused of 'Nepotism' for Bragging About His Children After Being Asked How He Hires 'Quality Leaders'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"In all fairness, if you turn on the news, he's involved in bigger things," Donald Jr. said of the POTUS — whose currently facing immense hate due to his mass deportation efforts targeting Latino communities and workplaces.
According to Donald Jr., however, the president "understands just how critical this is", adding: "Eric and I, we're running the Trump Organization. We're doing these things."
Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Dad's Drama With Elon Musk
In addition to discussing the Trump Organization during his appearance on NewsNation Now, Donald Jr. shed light on his father's recent headline-making drama with former DOGE head Elon Musk — who stepped down from the president's administration at the end of May.
"It seems like it's fine. I mean, the guy is a genius doing incredible things, one of the true great innovators," he praised of the Tesla CEO.
Donald Jr. admitted fights are inevitable when there are two people who "wear their heart on their sleeve."
"They tell you what they're thinking. I think that's fine, and I think he's going to continue to do great things," he concluded.