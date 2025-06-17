or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Jr. Slams Critics Claiming He's Using President's Name for Personal Gain: 'We've Been a Business Family Forever'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric announced the launch of Trump Mobile on June 16.

By:

June 17 2025, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. is annoyed by the backlash he and brother Eric faced after announcing their latest business venture.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump appeared on the Monday, June 16, broadcast of NewsNation Now to address criticism after revealing the launch of Trump Mobile — the family's new wireless cell service — during a press conference earlier in the day.

"Listen, I think I’ve been a businessman for 25 years. We’ve been a business family forever. We didn’t magically become business people when my father took office," Donald Jr. declared while speaking on the news network.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. Claps Back at Haters

donald trump jr slams critics using presidents name personal business
Source: MEGA

The first son was accused of trying to use his father's presidency for personal profit.

He claimed: "I think what we’ve done is... we’ve actually been borne witness to a lot of the nonsense that so many Americans dealt with. We have been canceled. We've been doing this — and I've been doing this, even personally — for years."

Donald Jr. insisted he's spent a great deal of time "funding and creating" companies that are "standing up for Americans who have been canceled, who may not have the same platform that I have or the ability to do these businesses when it wasn't so popular."

"You know, I was taking companies public a couple years ago when we had no chance of ever coming back. But those Americans still understood there was a real sort of threat to them," the 47-year-old continued to rant.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump 'Not Involved' in Family's Business Ventures

donald trump jr slams critics using presidents name personal business
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. insisted his dad plays no part in the Trump Organization's business deals.

On behalf of both him and his brother, Donald Jr. took full credit for Trump Mobile and the siblings' other business ventures.

"My father's not involved in any of these things," the Trump Organization trustee and executive vice president stated.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump jr slams critics using presidents name personal business
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. said the president has 'bigger things' to worry about.

"In all fairness, if you turn on the news, he's involved in bigger things," Donald Jr. said of the POTUS — whose currently facing immense hate due to his mass deportation efforts targeting Latino communities and workplaces.

According to Donald Jr., however, the president "understands just how critical this is", adding: "Eric and I, we're running the Trump Organization. We're doing these things."

Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Dad's Drama With Elon Musk

donald trump elon musk sued pp
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk stepped down from Donald Trump's administration at the end of May.

In addition to discussing the Trump Organization during his appearance on NewsNation Now, Donald Jr. shed light on his father's recent headline-making drama with former DOGE head Elon Musk — who stepped down from the president's administration at the end of May.

"It seems like it's fine. I mean, the guy is a genius doing incredible things, one of the true great innovators," he praised of the Tesla CEO.

Donald Jr. admitted fights are inevitable when there are two people who "wear their heart on their sleeve."

"They tell you what they're thinking. I think that's fine, and I think he's going to continue to do great things," he concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.