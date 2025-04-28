Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Opening Ritzy Invite-Only Club 'Full of Buffoons' in D.C.: 'Grifters Will Always Grift'
Donald Trump Jr. was slammed for opening an invite-only members club in Washington, D.C.
Alongside megadonor Omeed Malik and other investors, the club will cost more than half a million to join, according to Politico.
The club, which will be located in Georgetown, is set to be called The Executive Branch. The purpose behind it is to have a high-end club that would cater to people in the tech and business world who could cultivate their relationships with the Trump administration.
The requirements to get in — as well as the price — are set in order to allow members to be around Trump advisers and cabinet members without the press or other people lingering about. There is currently a waitlist to get into the club.
As Politico reported, the event happening on the night of the White House Correspondents' Dinner is no coincidence, as it’s a night administration officials are able to mingle with the press, something President Donald Trump already made clear he was planning on skipping. Many of Trump’s aides are also not planning to attend the dinner, opting instead for the Executive Branch party, which is said to be one of the only events Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will attend the entire weekend.
Users flocked to social media app X to slam the new ritzy place, calling it a “club full of buffoons”
“Grifters will always grift," one person wrote. “If it wasn’t for corruption, would Republicans have any personality at all?” another X user asked, with another member asking if it was called “Mar-a-Lago North yet.”
Donald and his administration are no strangers to issues with the media. As OK! reported, Karoline was furious with an Associated Press reporter over what she considered an "insulting" question.
On Tuesday, March 11, the AP's Josh Boak asked about President Trump's address at the Business Roundtable quarterly meeting.
The reporter claimed that despite Donald previously touting tax cuts during his last BRT meeting in 2024, the president is now pushing "tax hikes" through tariffs.
Karoline interrupted him, insisting what he was saying was "not true."
"I’m curious why he is prioritizing that over tax cuts," Josh asked, to which Karoline replied, "He is not doing that."
"He is actually not implementing tax hikes," the press secretary continued. "Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that, again, have been ripping us off. Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people, and the president is a staunch advocate of tax cuts."
"As you know, he campaigned on no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, no taxes on Social Security benefits. He has committed to all three of those things, and he expects Congress to pass them later this year," she added.
"I’m sorry, have you paid a tariff? Because I have," Josh fired back. "They don’t get charged on foreign companies. They get charged on the importers."
"And ultimately, when we have fair and balanced trade, which the American people have not seen in decades, as I said at the beginning, revenues will stay here, wages will go up, and our country will be made wealthy again," Karoline retorted. "And I think it’s insulting that you are trying to test my knowledge of economics and the decisions that this president has made. I now regret giving a question to the Associated Press."
Donald also slammed a reporter for asking about his tariffs in April, noting she “asks too many questions.”