Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Opening Ritzy Invite-Only Club 'Full of Buffoons' in D.C.: 'Grifters Will Always Grift'

Alongside megadonor Omeed Malik and other investors, the club will cost more than half a million to join, according to Politico.

The club, which will be located in Georgetown, is set to be called The Executive Branch. The purpose behind it is to have a high-end club that would cater to people in the tech and business world who could cultivate their relationships with the Trump administration.

The requirements to get in — as well as the price — are set in order to allow members to be around Trump advisers and cabinet members without the press or other people lingering about. There is currently a waitlist to get into the club.