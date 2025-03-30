Donald Trump Claims 'a Lot of People' Want Him to Run for a Third Term: 'Not Joking'
President Donald Trump teased a third term in the Oval Office during a phone interview on Sunday, March 30. As he spoke about its likelihood, Trump emphasized how “a lot of people want me to do it.”
As he’s steadily “focused on the current term,” Trump said the idea of continuing his presidency is a distant thought that he will still have to work out with other political figures.
“But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. It’s far too early to think about it,” he quipped.
Fortunately for Trump’s future plan, he noted how “there are methods which you could do it.” That’s when the outlet pitched the president a possibility, where Vice President J.D. Vance could run for the presidency, win and pass the title to Trump. The president told NBC News that such a scenario would be an acceptable method for him to serve a third term.
Trump noted how he enjoys what he’s doing and the changes he’s making. “I like working," he said. “But there are others too.”
Though United States presidents are allowed two terms in office, Andy Ogles, a loyal Trump congressional ally, introduced a potential plan for Trump to stay around for a third term.
- 'National Disgrace': President Donald Trump Ridiculed for Hinting at Running for a Third Term in 2028
- Donald Trump in Office for a Third Time? Republican Introduces Constitutional Amendment That Could Help the President Stay in Power
- President Donald Trump Will 'Run and Win' Third Term in 2028, Declares Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After the inauguration in January, Ogles revealed his idea. The hypothetical amendment would read: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."
Currently, the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution prevents individuals from serving more than two terms as president. The amendment was ratified in 1951 after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected as president for four terms.
If Trump expects the American vote for a third term, he’ll have to secure the nation’s trust. Earlier this March, a group chat between Trump and his administration was leaked to the public. Coined “Signalgate,” the happenstance is said to be one of the first scandals of Trump’s second term.