Donald Trump Jr. Repaid Putin-Linked Oligarch Who Paid for Multi-Day Wedding Bash, He Says He 'Does Not Understand Why'

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Donald Trump Jr. repaid Russian boxing official Umar Kremlev for expenses tied to his wedding celebration, though Kremlev said he was puzzled by the decision. "Yes, he did," Kremlev said. "He did repay the money I spent on the present," he continued. "Frankly speaking, I do not understand why he decided to do so," he added. Kremlev, who leads the International Boxing Association, discussed the repayment at a Tuesday, October 6, press conference in Istanbul, according to The Associated Press.

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Umar Kremlev Explained His Wedding Gift

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. received the wedding spending as a friendly gesture from Umar Kremlev.

Kremlev said he saw the spending as a gesture between friends rather than something that required repayment. "There are all kinds of events organized by all kinds of people. It is as if I invite you to come and visit my country house. Would you expect me to issue an invoice to them afterward?" he said through an interpreter. He called the idea "ridiculous." The comments came after reports examined Kremlev’s role in Trump Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson's wedding celebrations in the Bahamas.

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Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding Drew Attention

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. celebrated his wedding in May across three days and two private islands.

Per Pro Publica, a report in May covered the celebrations of Trump Jr.'s wedding, which continued for three days across two private islands. However, Kremlev reportedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and covered the rental of one of the islands. Anderson later addressed the report in an Instagram post filled with their celebration pictures from that day, describing Kremlev as a "dear friend" and explaining his role in the celebrations.

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Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson addressed reports about the couple's wedding celebrations and Umar Kremlev's involvement.

Anderson expressed how Kremlev "very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding." She wrote in the caption, "Don and I got married privately on Friday, surrounded ONLY by our family. It was intimate, deeply personal and one of the most beautiful days of our lives." "It’s unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from," she added. "Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift," she continued. "We are fortunate to have wonderful friends from all over the world, and we will never be embarrassed or apologetic about being grateful for them," Anderson concluded.

Umar Kremlev Addressed His Connection To Vladimir Putin

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. maintained a friendship with Umar Kremlev amid questions about their connection.