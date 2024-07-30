Trump Family's Extramarital Affairs in 8 Clicks: Donald's 'Playboy Image' to Don Jr.'s Relationship With Aubrey O'Day

Donald Trump has maintained his "playboy image" while dealing with affair rumors. In the 1991 book Trump, The Greatest Show on Earth: The Deals, The Downfall, The Reinvention, author Wayne Barrett looked back at the time the ex-president tried to get Playboy to do a "Girls of Trump" spread.

The idea had Trump woo "his most shapely staffers, including a former beauty queen secretary, into posing for the magazine with a sliding scale of offers on everything from full nude to b----- to 'wet-lip' shots."

"It was all part of the rakish ethos of phony glamour that he consciously fostered, even to the extent of concealing from public view a very efficient secretary with a pimplish facial condition," Barrett continued.

Over the years, at least 26 women also came forward with allegations against Trump, claiming the 2024 presidential candidate sexually assaulted them between the 1970s and 2016.