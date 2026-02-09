Politics Donald Trump Declares He's the 'Least Racist President' After Sharing Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes Source: mega The president told reporters 'there’s nobody that’s done more' for the Black community than himself. Allie Fasanella Feb. 9 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump became enraged when questioned about the racist video he shared on social media last week. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, February 6, just one day after he posted a clip depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, the president launched into a rant in which he claimed to be the "least racist president" America has seen in years. When one journalist asked Trump, 79, whether the post might hurt his standing with Black voters, he declared, "I got a tremendous, the highest vote with male Black voters that they’ve seen in many, many decades. I’ve done great with them. Black voters have been great to me. I’ve been great them."

"I am the least racist president you've had in a long time," said the 100% racist Trump yesterday.



We remind you that the US president posted a video on his page yesterday showing Barack and Michelle Obama dressed as monkeys, which was later deleted. pic.twitter.com/YXM9AwEjL9 — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) February 7, 2026 Source: @jurgen_nauditt/x Donald Trump rebuffed claims that he's racist.

'Think of What I've Done'

Source: mega The president asserted he has a 'great relationship' with Black voters.

He continued, "And I am, by the way, the least racist president you’ve had in a long time, as far as I’m concerned. We have — I’ve had a great relationship... Think of what I’ve done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it, nobody could do. [Bill] Clinton couldn’t." "They actually went the other way," the POTUS rambled. "They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a — they did very bad things. I did very good things."

'I'm the One That Got It Done'

Source: mega Members of both parties slammed Donald Trump's racist post.

The former real estate mogul went on to claim that he funded Black universities who were "begging for money." "So there’s nobody that’s done more. And I think maybe more than anything else was criminal justice reform," he said. "They’ve been trying to get it for years. And I’m the one that got it done, so nobody can tell me about that." Donald's remarks come after he faced major backlash over his post on Thursday night.

The White House Blamed Donald Trump's Racist Post on a Staffer

Source: mega White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to brush off the post, saying it was simply an 'internet meme video.'

Even some Republican lawmakers denounced the video, with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina calling it "the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially tried to downplay the post as just an "internet meme video" and labeled people's horrified response as "fake outrage." However, it was subsequently deleted, and an unnamed White House official claimed a "staffer erroneously made the post."

Source: @GovPressOffice//x Gavin Newsom's press office mocked the president after the White House claimed his racist post was shared by a staffer.