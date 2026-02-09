Donald Trump Declares He's the 'Least Racist President' After Sharing Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes
Feb. 9 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Donald Trump became enraged when questioned about the racist video he shared on social media last week.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, February 6, just one day after he posted a clip depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, the president launched into a rant in which he claimed to be the "least racist president" America has seen in years.
When one journalist asked Trump, 79, whether the post might hurt his standing with Black voters, he declared, "I got a tremendous, the highest vote with male Black voters that they’ve seen in many, many decades. I’ve done great with them. Black voters have been great to me. I’ve been great them."
'Think of What I've Done'
He continued, "And I am, by the way, the least racist president you’ve had in a long time, as far as I’m concerned. We have — I’ve had a great relationship... Think of what I’ve done. Criminal justice reform. Nobody else could do it. Obama couldn’t do it, nobody could do. [Bill] Clinton couldn’t."
"They actually went the other way," the POTUS rambled. "They went into a very bad thing for African American people, Black people. They went to a — they did very bad things. I did very good things."
'I'm the One That Got It Done'
The former real estate mogul went on to claim that he funded Black universities who were "begging for money."
"So there’s nobody that’s done more. And I think maybe more than anything else was criminal justice reform," he said. "They’ve been trying to get it for years. And I’m the one that got it done, so nobody can tell me about that."
Donald's remarks come after he faced major backlash over his post on Thursday night.
- Donald Trump Refuses to Apologize for Racist Barack and Michelle Obama Ape Video: I 'Didn't Make a Mistake'
- 'Absolutely Disgusting': Donald Trump Sparks Mass Outrage by Posting Racist Video Depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as Apes
- Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump After Blaming Staff for Racist Obamas Post
The White House Blamed Donald Trump's Racist Post on a Staffer
Even some Republican lawmakers denounced the video, with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina calling it "the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially tried to downplay the post as just an "internet meme video" and labeled people's horrified response as "fake outrage."
However, it was subsequently deleted, and an unnamed White House official claimed a "staffer erroneously made the post."
However, Donald blaming a staffer for the post has only drawn more criticism, as he often mocks former President Joe Biden for being clueless during his term, asserting that employees would make decisions on his behalf.
Gavin Newsom, for one, trolled the president, with his press office writing on X, "WOW! WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP DOESN’T WRITE HIS OWN TWEETS??? AUTOPEN!"
The California governor's post on Friday included a photo of an autopen posting on the president'sTruth Social account. It was made to look like it was one of the pictures hanging on Donald's Presidential Walk of Fame.