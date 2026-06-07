Donald Trump Marches Out of NBC Interview After 'Crooked' Journalist Asks Him About 'Rigged' Elections
June 7 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Donald Trump stormed out of his Meet the Press interview after NBC journalist Kristen Welker questioned him about his election conspiracy ideas.
The president, 79, became heated after Welker asked him if California’s elections were actually “rigged" in the chat that aired on Sunday, June 7.
Donald Trump Claimed California’s Elections Were Fixed
“Do you have evidence?” she inquired after the politician claimed the elections were manipulated.
“All I have to do is look," the POTUS blasted.
“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN one-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump fumed. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”
NBC Anchor Kristen Welker Tried to Save the Interview After Donald Trump Walked Out
“I’ve given you enough time,” he fired back. “You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what, our country can never be great.”
Trump then marched out of the interview in a huff as Welker tried to salvage the moment.
Donald Trump Previously Blasted CNN Journalist Kaitlan Collins
- Donald Trump Blows Up at CNN Star Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About the Epstein Files: 'You Are the Worst Reporter'
- Donald Trump Eviscerates Kaitlan Collins in Heated Exchange: 'You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself'
- Kaitlan Collins Fires Back After Donald Trump’s Oval Office Outburst: 'I Had Yet to Ask the President a Question'
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Trump often bashed female news reporters in the past, with his most recent tirade being against CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins.
Collins, 34, asked the businessman on June 3 at the Oval Office about his $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund."
“CNN’s a very corrupt organization, with a corrupt reporter standing right there,” Trump said. “She never smiles. She never—she’s a young, beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing with hatred in her eyes.”
He claimed her "hatred [was] because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted, and then we win our election in a massive landslide."
"You used to be a conservative from Alabama," he went on, to which she replied: "I'm still from Alabama, Sir.”
Shortly after the interaction, Collins took to her CNN show, The Source, and addressed the situation.
“As you’re about to hear in his answer here, the president seemed clearly irritated when he was asked earlier today why his administration says it is not moving forward with that $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, as they have called it. And to note, as you’re about to listen to this, this first exchange actually occurred before I had yet to ask the president a question," she said.
Trump and Collins previously butted heads in February when he lashed out at her when she probed him about the Jeffrey Epstein files.
He called her the "worst reporter" and labeled her as "dishonest."