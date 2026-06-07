Donald Trump Marches Out of NBC Interview After 'Crooked' Journalist Asks Him About 'Rigged' Elections

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Donald Trump stormed out of his Meet the Press interview after NBC journalist Kristen Welker questioned him about his election conspiracy ideas. The president, 79, became heated after Welker asked him if California’s elections were actually “rigged" in the chat that aired on Sunday, June 7.

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Donald Trump Claimed California’s Elections Were Fixed

WOW -- Trump crashes out and cuts his interview with Welker short as she presses him on his lack of evidence for claiming elections are rigged



"You're either crooked or you're stupid. Let's call it quits. Because I've had enough. Thank you darling," he tells her."



"I traveled… pic.twitter.com/qQaNIDnX4y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump stormed out of an NBC interview after he was asked about 'rigged' elections.

“Do you have evidence?” she inquired after the politician claimed the elections were manipulated. “All I have to do is look," the POTUS blasted. “You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN one-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump fumed. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

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NBC Anchor Kristen Welker Tried to Save the Interview After Donald Trump Walked Out

Source: @atrupar/X The chat with NBC anchor Kristen Welker didn't go over well.

“I’ve given you enough time,” he fired back. “You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what, our country can never be great.” Trump then marched out of the interview in a huff as Welker tried to salvage the moment.

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Donald Trump Previously Blasted CNN Journalist Kaitlan Collins

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Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump often butted heads.

Trump often bashed female news reporters in the past, with his most recent tirade being against CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. Collins, 34, asked the businessman on June 3 at the Oval Office about his $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund." “CNN’s a very corrupt organization, with a corrupt reporter standing right there,” Trump said. “She never smiles. She never—she’s a young, beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile on her face. I see her standing with hatred in her eyes.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously slammed Kaitlan Collins for having 'hatred.'

He claimed her "hatred [was] because we have borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted, and then we win our election in a massive landslide." "You used to be a conservative from Alabama," he went on, to which she replied: "I'm still from Alabama, Sir.” Shortly after the interaction, Collins took to her CNN show, The Source, and addressed the situation.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS also once called Kaitlan Collins the 'worst reporter.'