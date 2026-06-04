Donald Trump Eviscerates Kaitlan Collins in Heated Exchange: 'You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself'

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President Donald Trump attacked CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins during a heated Oval Office press exchange on Wednesday, June 3, telling her to "be quiet" and asserting, "You should be ashamed of yourself.” The confrontation occurred when Collins pressed the president regarding the future of his administration's controversial $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization" slush fund. Collins asked Trump whether the defunct fund was permanently "dead" or simply placed "on hold.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump repeatedly scolds Kaitlan Collins to 'smile more.'

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The fund was originally intended to compensate Trump allies who claimed the previous administration unfairly targeted them. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the termination of the project during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on June 2, stating, "We are not moving forward with the fund, period.”

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Trump, sounding very tired, attacks a woman reporter for not smiling more pic.twitter.com/XgeWgricev — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026 Source: @atrupar

Democratic leaders argue that a verbal promise from the DOJ is insufficient. They are actively pushing for binding legislation to permanently ban any future administration from creating similar funds. Responding to Collins’ questioning, Trump initially stated he would "have to ask the lawyers," but quickly pivoted to praising the fund as a "beautiful thing,” before ripping into the CNN star, a frequent target of the tantrum-prone POTUS.

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'You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself'

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Source: MEGA 'You should be ashamed of yourself,' Donald Trump spewed at Kaitlan Collins.

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Trump then launched a personal attack on Collins and mainstream media outlets like CNN and The New York Times, claiming they "abused our people so badly.” When Collins tried to interject, Trump snapped, "Wait a minute, be quiet," followed by, "You should be ashamed of yourself.”

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'I Never See a Smile on Her Face'

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously yelled at Kaitlan Collins to 'smile' as she was asking about Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

Trump accused Collins of looking at him with “hatred in her eyes,” attributing it to his administration's policies on borders, the military, and tax cuts. Trump revisited a past critique, stating, "You never see a young, beautiful woman who never smiles. I never see a smile on her face.” The 79-year-old president pointed out Collins’ past work for a conservative outlet, far-right website The Daily Caller, saying, "She used to be a conservative from Alabama, can you believe it?" Collins immediately quipped back, "I'm still from Alabama.” This clash marks a continuation of ongoing friction between the president and the CNN journalist, following a similar February 2026 Oval Office incident where Trump called Collins the "worst reporter" after she questioned him regarding Jeffrey Epstein. While reporters in the room sat silently through and after the tirade, online commenters rushed to the CNN star’s defense.

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'Obnoxious Misogynist'

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Kaitlan Collins the 'worst' reporter.

“How can the beautiful woman resist the temptation to flirt with a bloated fool who lies constantly and gets snappish when challenged. Wonder if his self-concept as to his attractiveness is as far off as self-concept regarding his intelligence,” quipped one. “It’s hard to imagine that over 77 million Americans voted for this hateful, corrupt, demented piece of s-it. The worst human garbage to ever step foot in the WH…” said another. “Donald Trump hates women who don't kowtow. Trump's a rude and obnoxious misogynist,” noted a male commenter. Collins addressed Trump’s attack live on air during the opening of her CNN show, The Source, on the evening of Wednesday, June 3.

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins called out Donald Trump's attack during her CNN broadcast.