'Make Sure the Door Remains Closed': Donald Trump Gives Marriage Advice to Emmanuel Macron After Slap by Wife Brigitte

President Donald Trump issued marriage advice to French President Emmanuel Macron after France’s political leader was seen getting slapped by his wife, Brigitte Macron.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” Donald joked in the Oval Office this week while responding to a question about the shocking video of Brigitte raising her hand to her husband on May 25.

“That was not good,” the president continued before assuring that Emmanuel and his wife were in a good marriage. “No, I spoke to him, and he’s fine; they’re fine.”