'Make Sure the Door Remains Closed': Donald Trump Gives Marriage Advice to Emmanuel Macron After Slap by Wife Brigitte

Donald Trump defended his friend Emmanuel Macron after his wife slapped his face.

May 31 2025, Updated 4:37 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump issued marriage advice to French President Emmanuel Macron after France’s political leader was seen getting slapped by his wife, Brigitte Macron.

“Make sure the door remains closed,” Donald joked in the Oval Office this week while responding to a question about the shocking video of Brigitte raising her hand to her husband on May 25.

“That was not good,” the president continued before assuring that Emmanuel and his wife were in a good marriage. “No, I spoke to him, and he’s fine; they’re fine.”

Donald Trump Says the Macron's Are 'Really Good People'

Donald Trump said the Macron's are 'two really good people.'

He continued, “They’re two really good people. I know them very well. And I don’t know what that was all about, but I know him very well, and they’re fine.”

After Brigitte was seen slapping the French president as they disembarked from an aircraft in Hanoi, Vietnam, upon their arrival for a Southeast Asia tour, an anonymous insider told BFMTV that the couple were lightheartedly “bickering.”

The source added, “It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by having a little fun.”

Emmanuel Macron Defends Wife's Slap

The French president said he and his wife were 'joking' in the video.

Emmanuel broke his silence on the incident the following day, admitting the playful slap in the clip was legitimate.

“There’s a video showing me joking and teasing my wife, and somehow that becomes a sort of geo-planetary catastrophe, with people even coming up with theories to explain it,” the president told reporters in Hanoi.

“The videos are all real, and yes, sometimes people tamper with them, but people are attributing all kinds of nonsense to them,” he added.

'The View' Hosts Agree the Macron's Have an 'Odd Relationship'

Brigitte Macron is 24 years older than her husband.

After the clip made its rounds through the media, The View panelists dissected the altercation during an episode on May 27.

“They have an odd relationship. She’s 24 years older than him. I like a younger guy — especially if they can drive at night — but this is really a big difference,” Joy Behar said. “Though if it was the reverse and the man was 24 years older, no one would blink.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin said she would give the Macron's the 'benefit of the doubt.'

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed the couple has an “odd relationship,” adding, “He was a student, she was a teacher. I don’t think it’d fly in America, or it would get a lot more scrutiny.”

Alyssa continued, “Now, they seem to have had a healthy marriage as far as I can see to date. I’m gonna give them the benefit of the doubt.”

