or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > politics
OK LogoPolitics

Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte's Unexpected Plane 'Slap' Goes Viral Amid Southeast Asia Tour

Photo of Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron
Source: Mega

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron caused a stir after footage showed the French first lady shoving her husband’s face as they landed in Hanoi, Vietnam.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, divided the internet after cameras caught France’s first lady shoving the president’s face when plane doors opened upon their arrival in Vietnam.

Footage displayed Emmanuel appearing stern while standing just inside the airplane’s door while in the Hanoi airport, before Brigitte’s hands were seen shoving her husband’s face, creating an unexpected moment that quickly went viral on social media.

According to accounts, Emmanuel was caught off guard. As he reciprocated the shove with a brief look of shock, he quickly turned to wave at the cameras waiting at the bottom of the aircraft's staircase, signaling his transition from a playful exchange to a more official demeanor.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Emmanuel Macron
Source: Mega

The video sparked a debate online.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

An anonymous source close to the French president told BFMTV the couple were "bickering" lightheartedly. After all, it was a kick-off to their tour around Southeast Asia.

"It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by having a little fun,” they said.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron
Source: Mega

The Élysée Palace initially dismissed the viral footage of the Macrons as fake.

MORE ON:
politics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Initially, the Palais de l'Élysée, the French president's official residence initially called the video fake. However, as the evidence continued to circulate, French media confirmed its legitimacy, solidifying it as a significant event from the trip.

Even so, the incident sparked mixed reactions online. Many were quick to comment on Emmanuel and Brigitte’s relationship, especially their age gap. Social media users revisited the fact that Brigitte once taught Emmanuel high school literature — he was just 15 at the time, while she was 39 — a detail that has always raised a few eyebrows.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Emmanuel Macron
Source: Mega

Some people spoke about the pair's age difference.

Article continues below advertisement

"I genuinely feel bad for Emmanuel Macron. Brigitte is a pedophile who [groomed] and abused him when he was just a child. I'm not saying he's a good person but he clearly was and still is a victim and it's very sad,” one social media user said on X while replying to the video.

Interestingly enough, the slapping incident lies among one of many bizarre moments surrounding the couple, who have been frequently targeted by conspiracy theories and deepfakes online. Just recently, Emmanuel’s office had to deny a deepfake of him doing cocaine with U.K. opposition leader Keir Starmer.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer
Source: Mega

Emmanuel Macron and his wife are no strangers to conspiracy theories and deepfakes online.

Meanwhile, Brigitte has previously faced her own share of harassment online, including unfounded claims about her gender identity. Emmanuel vocally denounced these attacks. He has referred to such false narratives as attempts to undermine Brigitte in a culture lacking mutual respect.

Part of a letter addressing the allegations read: "Mrs. Macron does not owe you proof that she is and always has been a woman… It is none of your business."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.