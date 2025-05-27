Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte's Unexpected Plane 'Slap' Goes Viral Amid Southeast Asia Tour

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, divided the internet after cameras caught France’s first lady shoving the president’s face when plane doors opened upon their arrival in Vietnam.

Footage displayed Emmanuel appearing stern while standing just inside the airplane’s door while in the Hanoi airport, before Brigitte’s hands were seen shoving her husband’s face, creating an unexpected moment that quickly went viral on social media.

According to accounts, Emmanuel was caught off guard. As he reciprocated the shove with a brief look of shock, he quickly turned to wave at the cameras waiting at the bottom of the aircraft's staircase, signaling his transition from a playful exchange to a more official demeanor.