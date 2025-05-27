Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte's Unexpected Plane 'Slap' Goes Viral Amid Southeast Asia Tour
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, divided the internet after cameras caught France’s first lady shoving the president’s face when plane doors opened upon their arrival in Vietnam.
Footage displayed Emmanuel appearing stern while standing just inside the airplane’s door while in the Hanoi airport, before Brigitte’s hands were seen shoving her husband’s face, creating an unexpected moment that quickly went viral on social media.
According to accounts, Emmanuel was caught off guard. As he reciprocated the shove with a brief look of shock, he quickly turned to wave at the cameras waiting at the bottom of the aircraft's staircase, signaling his transition from a playful exchange to a more official demeanor.
An anonymous source close to the French president told BFMTV the couple were "bickering" lightheartedly. After all, it was a kick-off to their tour around Southeast Asia.
"It was a moment when the president and his wife were unwinding one last time before the start of the trip by having a little fun,” they said.
- Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Accused of Slapping Ex-Girlfriend Across the Face for Flirting With Another Man During 2012 Gala
- Melania Trump Appears Very 'Comfortable' With Donald in Resurfaced 2005 Interview: '30 Years Later It's a Different Story'
- Donald Trump Claims Wife Melania Thought AI Photo of Him Dressed as the Pope Was 'Cute'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Initially, the Palais de l'Élysée, the French president's official residence initially called the video fake. However, as the evidence continued to circulate, French media confirmed its legitimacy, solidifying it as a significant event from the trip.
Even so, the incident sparked mixed reactions online. Many were quick to comment on Emmanuel and Brigitte’s relationship, especially their age gap. Social media users revisited the fact that Brigitte once taught Emmanuel high school literature — he was just 15 at the time, while she was 39 — a detail that has always raised a few eyebrows.
"I genuinely feel bad for Emmanuel Macron. Brigitte is a pedophile who [groomed] and abused him when he was just a child. I'm not saying he's a good person but he clearly was and still is a victim and it's very sad,” one social media user said on X while replying to the video.
Interestingly enough, the slapping incident lies among one of many bizarre moments surrounding the couple, who have been frequently targeted by conspiracy theories and deepfakes online. Just recently, Emmanuel’s office had to deny a deepfake of him doing cocaine with U.K. opposition leader Keir Starmer.
Meanwhile, Brigitte has previously faced her own share of harassment online, including unfounded claims about her gender identity. Emmanuel vocally denounced these attacks. He has referred to such false narratives as attempts to undermine Brigitte in a culture lacking mutual respect.
Part of a letter addressing the allegations read: "Mrs. Macron does not owe you proof that she is and always has been a woman… It is none of your business."