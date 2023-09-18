15 of Donald Trump's 'Meet the Press' Comments That Misled and Confused the Public

Former president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump sat down for an interview on NBC's Meet the Press with first-time moderator Kristen Welker.

One of the pointers Trump spoke about was the border wall he built, which he's talked previously.

"I built 500 miles of border wall," Trump said. "I built almost 500 miles of wall."

NBC News did its fact-checking and received a confirmation from a Customs and Border Protection spokesman who said he only built 453 miles of new border wall system. Throughout his administration, he falsely claimed that he constructed completely new border walls, although he mostly replaced old fences instead.