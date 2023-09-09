Kristi Noem 'Front and Center in the Veepstakes': South Dakota Governor in 'Tryout' to be Trump's Next Running Mate

Trump — who is the current GOP frontrunner — has allegedly begun to weigh his choices to join him on the 2024 presidential ticket and Noem is supposedly being considered.

"Not long ago, it looked like Kristi Noem's star was flaming out. Following a turbulent first term, the South Dakota governor elected not to run for president, and the media turned its focus elsewhere," a news source spilled. "But if the 2024 primary is in part a tryout to be former President Donald Trump's next running mate, Noem's national standing appears to have been rekindled. She's suddenly front and center in the veepstakes."