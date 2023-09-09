Kristi Noem 'Front and Center in the Veepstakes': South Dakota Governor in 'Tryout' to be Trump's Next Running Mate
Donald Trump's new running mate?
According to recent reports, the South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has recently been trying to elevate herself on the national stage in hopes of catching the eye of the ex-president.
Trump — who is the current GOP frontrunner — has allegedly begun to weigh his choices to join him on the 2024 presidential ticket and Noem is supposedly being considered.
"Not long ago, it looked like Kristi Noem's star was flaming out. Following a turbulent first term, the South Dakota governor elected not to run for president, and the media turned its focus elsewhere," a news source spilled. "But if the 2024 primary is in part a tryout to be former President Donald Trump's next running mate, Noem's national standing appears to have been rekindled. She's suddenly front and center in the veepstakes."
"Noem is running a $5 million national ad blitz — a taxpayer-funded effort backed by Covid aid designed to lure more workers to South Dakota, but with the benefit of increasing her profile. She is doing regular hits on Fox News. And, perhaps most important, she is avoiding any of the pitfalls of a presidential run of her own — no hardball questions about Jan. 6 or Trump's indictments and no pressure to perform in a debate," the outlet explained.
On Friday, September 8, at a sold-out GOP fundraiser in Rapid City, S.D. Trump and Noem stood together as she introduced him to the midwestern state. At the event Noem also officially endorsed Trump candidacy.
"He is the leader, the fighter that our country needs," she said. "He has my full and complete endorsement for president of the United States of America."
Despite this declaration, in an interview from Thursday, September 7, on Fox and Friends, when asked about becoming the Republican politician's running mate, Noem admitted she and Trump "have not discussed it at all."
She added that she "doesn't think" Friday's gathering should make people assume she is trying to grab at the chance to be Trump running mate if he were to be elected for a second term.
Politico reported on Noem.