Donald Trump and Wife Melania Are in 'Perfect Condition' After Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner

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Donald and Melania Trump are in good spirits after an alarming incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Less than an hour after shots were fired at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, the president, 79, confirmed he and his wife are safe. Donald posted to Truth Social at 9:36 p.m. Eastern Time, "Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room. The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition. We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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Source: MEGA The White House Correspondents' Dinner was canceled after the shooting.

Kristen Holmes, Senior White House Correspondent, told CNN that Donald initially "want[ed] to come back" to resume the program, even though the "Secret Service had a different opinion." However, law officials overruled his desires and ultimately canceled the event.

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Donald Trump Praises Secret Service for Acting 'Quickly and Bravely'

Source: C-SPAN Donald Trump applauded Secret Service for their efforts during the incident.

Donald shared an initial statement at approximately 9:17 p.m. Eastern Time, to Truth Social, writing, "Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again."

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What Do We Know About the Incident?

Source: C-SPAN Donald Trump was protected by the Secret Service.

A loud noise was heard from outside the ballroom, reportedly from a light box in the lobby, approximately 30 minutes into the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Attendees ducked underneath their tables, including Erika Kirk, whose husband, Charlie Kirk, was murdered last September. The Secret Service rushed the president and first lady out of the ballroom, while security detailed the gunman. There are multiple reports that the suspect is dead, per Fox News. White House officials told Sean Hannity that "the shooter charged the magnetometer closest to the front door...and took a shot at a Secret Service member at the ballroom."

Wolf Blitzer Was Just 'a Few Feet Away From the Shooter'

Source: mega Wolf Blitzer 'heard gunshots taking place' at the White House Correspondents Dinner.