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'Traumatized' Erika Kirk Cries Under Table as Gunfire Erupts at White House Correspondents' Dinner 7 Months After Husband Charlie's Murder: Watch

composite photo of Erika Kirk and White House Correspondents' dinner.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk was left 'traumatized' after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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April 25 2026, Updated 10:09 p.m. ET

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A trembling Erika Kirk had a terrified reaction as gunfire erupted at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The widow of Charlie Kirk — who was assassinated just seven months prior to the Saturday, April 25, event — was "traumatized under the table" after shots broke out at the Washington Hilton, TV presenter Brian Kilmeade reported to Fox News.

"Kash Patel was with her for a second," the conservative commentator noted of the FBI director.

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Source: @sarasidnertv/Instagram

Erika Kirk was sobbing while rushed away by security after gunfire broke out at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

According to a CNN reporter, Erika "rushed by in tears" after being "there in the room."

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erika kirk cries table gunfire erupts white house correspondents dinner charlie

"Police say gun shots were fired," journalist Sara Sidner revealed via Instagram alongside a video of Erika looking distraught while all dolled up for the occasion.

erika kirk cries table gunfire erupts white house correspondents dinner charlie
Source: @HannahD16809/X

As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were rushed to safety roughly 30 minutes after their arrival at the highly-anticipated evening amid reports of a gunman in the lobby of the venue.

The Secret Service sprung into action as attendees reportedly heard loud shots go off. Several news outlets alleged the suspect has been detained.

President Trump spoke out after the event, updating fans via Truth Social: "Law Enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately. I will be giving a press conference in 30 minutes from the White House Press Briefing Room."'""

"The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition," the Republican leader confirmed. "We will be speaking to you in a half an hour. I have spoken with all the representatives in charge of the event, and we will be rescheduling within 30 days."

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