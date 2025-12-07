Donald Trump Mocked for Being 'So Out of It' as He Mispronounces Pal Sylvester Stallone's Name During Kennedy Center Honors

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump seemed to not be able to say friend Sylvester Stallone's name correctly when he awarded him with a Kennedy Centers Honors medallion on December 6. The president, 79, appeared to mispronounce the actor's moniker, twice dropping the “t” from his last name during the ceremony held at the Oval Office.

"One of the true great movie stars...there used to be a lot, there aren't many now."



He first introduced the Rocky icon, 79, as “a friend of mine, a wonderful person, a really spectacular person, one of the true great movie stars there are." "One of the true great movie stars...there used to be a lot, there aren't many now," he said before reading out his name as “Sallone.” However, Stallone didn't seem to mind as Trump then repeated the flub as he placed a medal around his neck.

Fans across social media laughed at the mistake, trolling the politician for his apparent lack of awareness. “Trump is so out of it that he can’t even pronounce Sylvester Stallone’s name…yesterday as he presented Stallone with his Kennedy Center medal he mispronounced his last name twice as ‘Sallone,’” one tweeted. “Why does every Trump intro sound like he’s discovering the person as he’s speaking?” someone joked. “He introduces people like he’s reading off a Hallmark card written at 3 a.m.” “Sly Salone he says,” a third added.

Other entertainers who received Kennedy Center Honors this year included singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, as well as the rock band KISS and actor Michael Crawford. “This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans,” Trump said during the ceremony. “This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled.”

