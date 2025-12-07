Donald Trump's Bandages Return During Kennedy Center Honors Gala as Health Rumors Mount: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's bruised hand made an appearance during Saturday evening's Kennedy Center Honors event. The president, 79, had two bandages wrapped around his right hand during the dinner party.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The POTUS presented several of this year's honorees with medals in the Oval Office.

Trump presented several of this year's honorees with medals in the Oval Office, including entertainers Gloria Gaynor, KISS and Sylvester Stallone. This was the third time this week that he had Band-Aids slapped on his hand, as he also had them during a Cabinet meeting on December 2. “I’ll let you know when something’s wrong,” Trump said during the chat earlier his week. The bandages were also noticed when Trump sat with the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo two days later.

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump's Bruises Are From Shaking Hands and Taking Aspirin

Source: MEGA Donald Trump usually uses makeup such as concealer and mismatched foundation to cover up his bruises.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the politician's bruising at earlier this year, saying: "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.” The White House has previously noted Trump's use of aspirin and the amount of handshakes he undertakes per day as the sources of the blue and purple hue.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Was Previously Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Source: MEGA The White House has previously noted Trump's use of aspirin is a cause of his bruises.

Trump usually uses makeup such as concealer and mismatched foundation to cover up his bruises. Leavitt, 28, previously claimed the discoloration was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen." She also revealed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic described as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart."

Source: MEGA The 79-year-old is often seen with Band-Aids and discolored markings on his hands.