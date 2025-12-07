Donald Trump's Bandages Return During Kennedy Center Honors Gala as Health Rumors Mount: Photos
Dec. 7 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's bruised hand made an appearance during Saturday evening's Kennedy Center Honors event.
The president, 79, had two bandages wrapped around his right hand during the dinner party.
Trump presented several of this year's honorees with medals in the Oval Office, including entertainers Gloria Gaynor, KISS and Sylvester Stallone.
This was the third time this week that he had Band-Aids slapped on his hand, as he also had them during a Cabinet meeting on December 2. “I’ll let you know when something’s wrong,” Trump said during the chat earlier his week.
The bandages were also noticed when Trump sat with the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo two days later.
President Trump's Bruises Are From Shaking Hands and Taking Aspirin
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the politician's bruising at earlier this year, saying: "President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”
The White House has previously noted Trump's use of aspirin and the amount of handshakes he undertakes per day as the sources of the blue and purple hue.
Trump Was Previously Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency
Trump usually uses makeup such as concealer and mismatched foundation to cover up his bruises. Leavitt, 28, previously claimed the discoloration was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
She also revealed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic described as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart."
Despite Trump's health continuing to raise eyebrows, his doctor Sean Barbabella gave a statement regarding the results of his physical exam in April.
“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” Barbabella said.
“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being. President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events,” the physician added. “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”