'Unserious': Donald Trump Mocked for Naming Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone the 'Special Ambassadors' of Hollywood

Instead of releasing a statement on how he plans to handle the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, Trump decided to name a number of celebrities who have supported him over the years to positions that don't currently exist.

The soon-to-be president took to Truth Social to share, "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California."

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE," he continued. "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"