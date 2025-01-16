or
'Unserious': Donald Trump Mocked for Naming Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone the 'Special Ambassadors' of Hollywood

Composite photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump named a number of actors as ambassadors of Hollywood.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media for announcing film actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone will now be "Special Ambassadors" to Hollywood.

donald trump voight mel gibson sylvester stallone ambassadors hollywood
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone were all named by Donald Trump.

Instead of releasing a statement on how he plans to handle the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, Trump decided to name a number of celebrities who have supported him over the years to positions that don't currently exist.

The soon-to-be president took to Truth Social to share, "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California."

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE," he continued. "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
Several critics took to social media to call out the GOP leader for acting like a child when there are serious issues he could be focusing on to help better the country.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared: "Mel Gibson, who told his ex-wife that he hopes she gets r---- by a pack of n------, was just nominated by Donald Trump to a worthless, powerless position called special ambassador to Hollywood because Donald Trump thinks this will trigger liberals. We just laugh at you fools."

Another X user commented: "This is the most unserious piece of news I've ever seen in my life. What a joke."

A third person joked: "At least these appointments aren't dangerous. Just hilarious. When I saw Jon Voight trending, I thought it was to announce that he would be reenacting scenes from Midnight Cowboy at the Inauguration."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

donald trump voight mel gibson sylvester stallone ambassadors hollywood
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Voight has been a longtime vocal Trump supporter and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by the former president in 2019. He also likened the GOP leader's 2020 election defeat to the "greatest fight since the Civil War."

During the 2024 campaign, Stallone called Trump the "second George Washington" and spoke during a post-election gala at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Meanwhile, Gibson supported Trump in the past and ridiculed Vice President Kamala Harris’ intelligence during the 2024 campaign.

donald trump voight mel gibson sylvester stallone ambassadors hollywood
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson voiced his support for Donald Trump and heavily criticized Vice President Kamala Harris.

As wildfires continue to spread across Southern California, President-elect Trump has cast blame on state leaders and called for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign in a series of Truth Social posts.

He accused Newsom of prioritizing environmental policies over public safety and claimed that FEMA lacked the funds to respond to the crisis.

