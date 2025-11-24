Donald Trump Mocked for Confusing Resurfaced Clip for Live TV Appearance as He Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene a New Nickname

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump once again took to Truth Social to poke fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene — but it was his critics who actually got the last laugh. "Republican (of course!) Congressman Tim Burchett was GREAT today on Fox & Friends — a Classic," he penned on Monday, November 24. "His take on Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown was 100 percent perfecto!!! Way to go, Tim!!! President DJT."

Donald Trump Trolled for Mixing Up TV Appearance

Cool story, but Tim Burchett was not on Fox & Friends today. The show played a short clip of a previous Fox hit Burchett did and a confused Trump apparently thought it was live. pic.twitter.com/yrAiHuNCsQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2025

However, social media users pointed out that Burchett's comments came via a resurfaced video that first occurred prior to Greene's resignation. "Cool story, but Tim Burchett was not on Fox & Friends today," one person pointed out. "The show played a short clip of a previous Fox hit Burchett did and a confused Trump apparently thought it was live." "This old man’s cognitive abilities are rapidly declining," a second individual tweeted, while a third wrote, "Further proof that Trump’s handlers just plop him in front of Fox News being played on a loop."

Why Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Resign?

As OK! reported, Greene announced her resignation on Friday, November 21, and admitted some of the POTUS' behaviors led to the decision. The politician explained she has "too much self respect and dignity, love my family too much, and [I] do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms." "And in turn, be expected to defend the President against impeachment after he hatefully dumped tens of millions of dollars against me and tried to destroy me," she noted.

Greene also called the situation "so absurd and completely unserious." "I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better," she declared.

Greene was a staunch supporter of Trump for years but recently aired out her frustration over the Jeffrey Epstein files not being exposed. Though he finally signed off on their release on November 19, he has continued to slam MTG and called her a "traitor." "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it 'quits,'" the president wrote on Truth Social.

The Presidents Drags MTG

