or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Mocked Over His New 'Cotton Candy Pink Hair' and Extra 'Shiny Orange' Spray Tan During Kennedy Center Speech

Two photos of Donald Trump
Source: @Pbsnewshour/youtube

Donald Trump sported a new look on Tuesday, January 6.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Updated 5:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's appearance at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday, January 6, left social media users speechless.

While at the establishment — which he recently renamed to include his own moniker — the president's hair had a slightly pale pink tint to it, and even more noticeable was his apparent fresh, deep spray tan.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Poked Fun at Donald Trump's Appearance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of People made fun of Donald Trump's hair for appearing to have a pink tint to it.
Source: @Pbsnewshour/youtube

People made fun of Donald Trump's hair for appearing to have a pink tint to it.

Critics couldn't help but laugh at his look, with one writing on X, "His hair looks like pink cotton candy."

"How does he not see pics like these, notice the color difference between his hands/wrists and face and not wonder if maybe he should dial down the pumpkin latte pancake makeup?" asked another individual, while a third admitted, "My kids are freaked out by how shiny the orange is today."

"He is literally a clown in makeup… what color is that meant to be!" a fourth X user wrote. "It’s green in places!"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Admits Wife Melania 'Hates' His Dancing

Photo of The POTUS was also accused of sporting an extra 'shiny' spray tan.
Source: @Pbsnewshour/youtube

The POTUS was also accused of sporting an extra 'shiny' spray tan.

Though the president was at the center to chat with Republicans about the midterm elections, he went off on several tangents during his address.

One of the most viral moments was when the POTUS admitted that "very classy" wife Melania Trump "hates when I dance."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @EdKrassen/x

The president admitted Melania think his dance moves are 'unpresidential.'

"I said, 'everybody wants me to dance,'" he said he tells his spouse, who usually replies, "Darling, it's not presidential."

"I have to say this. The dancing they really like," Donald shared of what he told her. "She said, 'They don't like it, they're just being nice to you.' I said, 'That's not true. The place goes crazy!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The Republican said he's 'the only the president that went for cognitive tests.'
Source: mega

The Republican said he's 'the only the president that went for cognitive tests.'

The businessman also ranted about being "the only the president that went for cognitive tests."

"Do you think [Tim] Walz could pass a cognitive test? Do you think Kamala [Harris] could?" he asked. "I don't think Gavin [Newsom] could. He didn't want water coming down from the Pacific Northwest. The cut it off and then they have 25,000 houses burning down and they wonder why."

Despite bragging about the tests, the exams he's taken are believed to be screening for any signs of decreasing cognitive abilities, not IQ.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Thinks He Could Be 'Impeached'

The president predicted he'll be 'impeached' if Republicans lose the midterm elections.
Source: mega

The president predicted he'll be 'impeached' if Republicans lose the midterm elections.

He did turn his attention to the midterm elections at one point, claiming he could be booted from the Oval Office if Republicans don't come out victorious.

"You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be — I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me. I'll get impeached," he told the crowd. "They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm. I wish you could explain to me what the h--- is going on with the mind of the public."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.