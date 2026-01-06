Donald Trump Mocked Over His New 'Cotton Candy Pink Hair' and Extra 'Shiny Orange' Spray Tan During Kennedy Center Speech
Jan. 6 2026, Updated 5:26 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's appearance at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday, January 6, left social media users speechless.
While at the establishment — which he recently renamed to include his own moniker — the president's hair had a slightly pale pink tint to it, and even more noticeable was his apparent fresh, deep spray tan.
Critics Poked Fun at Donald Trump's Appearance
Critics couldn't help but laugh at his look, with one writing on X, "His hair looks like pink cotton candy."
"How does he not see pics like these, notice the color difference between his hands/wrists and face and not wonder if maybe he should dial down the pumpkin latte pancake makeup?" asked another individual, while a third admitted, "My kids are freaked out by how shiny the orange is today."
"He is literally a clown in makeup… what color is that meant to be!" a fourth X user wrote. "It’s green in places!"
Donald Trump Admits Wife Melania 'Hates' His Dancing
Though the president was at the center to chat with Republicans about the midterm elections, he went off on several tangents during his address.
One of the most viral moments was when the POTUS admitted that "very classy" wife Melania Trump "hates when I dance."
"I said, 'everybody wants me to dance,'" he said he tells his spouse, who usually replies, "Darling, it's not presidential."
"I have to say this. The dancing they really like," Donald shared of what he told her. "She said, 'They don't like it, they're just being nice to you.' I said, 'That's not true. The place goes crazy!'"
The businessman also ranted about being "the only the president that went for cognitive tests."
"Do you think [Tim] Walz could pass a cognitive test? Do you think Kamala [Harris] could?" he asked. "I don't think Gavin [Newsom] could. He didn't want water coming down from the Pacific Northwest. The cut it off and then they have 25,000 houses burning down and they wonder why."
Despite bragging about the tests, the exams he's taken are believed to be screening for any signs of decreasing cognitive abilities, not IQ.
Donald Trump Thinks He Could Be 'Impeached'
He did turn his attention to the midterm elections at one point, claiming he could be booted from the Oval Office if Republicans don't come out victorious.
"You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be — I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me. I'll get impeached," he told the crowd. "They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm. I wish you could explain to me what the h--- is going on with the mind of the public."