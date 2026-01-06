Donald Trump Admits Wife Melania 'Hates' His Dancing as He Moans and Groans During Bizarre Speech: 'It's So Unpresidential'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump confessed that the first lady isn't a fan of his dance moves.
Addressing House Republicans at their annual issues conference retreat in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 6, the president told the crowd of wife Melania, "She hates when I dance."
"Everybody wants me to dance," he said, relaying what he tells his spouse, to which the former model apparently replies, "Darling, it's not presidential."
'Could You Imagine FDR Dancing?'
Donald, 79, then revealed how she brought up former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in their conversation about his busting a move in public.
"She actually said, 'Could you imagine FDR dancing?'" he explained. "I said there’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know because he was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat."
FDR notably became wheelchair-bound during his presidency after falling ill with polio.
Trump went on to add that Melania, 55, thinks people don't actually like his dancing, but are just being nice. "The place goes crazy," the POTUS declared.
'I Did Become President'
Earlier in his speech, Donald awkwardly groaned and grimaced as he seemingly mimicked a female weight-lifter attempting to compete against a transgender rival.
The controversial commander-in-chief urged House Republicans to campaign in the midterm elections on his policies, including opposing transgender athletes competing in women's sports.
"My wife hates when I do this," he said of his performance. "She’s a very classy person. She said, 'It’s so unpresidential.' But I said, 'I did become president.'"
- Melania Trump Appears to Have 'Terrible Moment of Revulsion' While Dancing With Donald at Inauguration Ball, Says Body Language Expert: Photos
- Donald and Melania Trump's Inauguration Ball Conversation Revealed by Lip Reader
- Donald Trump Says 'Wonderful Wife' Melania Trump Insists His Behavior at Rallies 'Doesn't Look Presidential'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Did Donald and Melania Trump Kiss on NYE?
Donald's remarks about Melania come after social media users debated whether or not the first couple actually kissed on the lips on New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago.
In a viral TikTok video, the president could be seen leaning toward his wife as the DJ counted down to the new year, but the camera didn't catch whether the longtime pair locked lips or whether he gave her a peck on the cheek.
One person claimed on X, "She presented him her cheek. That’s all he gets."
'She Despises Him'
The duo, who wed in 2005 and share one son, 19-year-old Barron, rarely engage in public displays of affection, and Melania often seems downright miserable in his company.
The FLOTUS was recently caught staring off into space while he recalled her past Christmas decor blunders during a December 2025 speech, leading social media users to insist that she "despises him."
One person penned, "She's waiting for that will," while another quipped, "She's definitely internally screaming."