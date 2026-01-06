Politics Donald Trump Admits Wife Melania 'Hates' His Dancing as He Moans and Groans During Bizarre Speech: 'It's So Unpresidential' Source: mega President Donald Trump confessed that the first lady is not a fan of his dance moves during a bizarre speech on Tuesday, January 6. Allie Fasanella Jan. 6 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump confessed that the first lady isn't a fan of his dance moves. Addressing House Republicans at their annual issues conference retreat in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 6, the president told the crowd of wife Melania, "She hates when I dance." "Everybody wants me to dance," he said, relaying what he tells his spouse, to which the former model apparently replies, "Darling, it's not presidential."

'Could You Imagine FDR Dancing?'

Source: mega Donald Trump insisted that his fans love it when he dances.

Donald, 79, then revealed how she brought up former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in their conversation about his busting a move in public. "She actually said, 'Could you imagine FDR dancing?'" he explained. "I said there’s a long history that perhaps she doesn’t know because he was an elegant fellow, even as a Democrat." FDR notably became wheelchair-bound during his presidency after falling ill with polio. Trump went on to add that Melania, 55, thinks people don't actually like his dancing, but are just being nice. "The place goes crazy," the POTUS declared.

BREAKING: Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Donald Trump thoroughly embarrasses himself and then acknowledges that Melania Trump hates what he does.



Melania is right! This is unpresidential! He's a buffoon! pic.twitter.com/QU2NQtGZKq — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 6, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/x Donald Trump revealed the first lady doesn't like when he dances.

'I Did Become President'

Source: @EdKrassen/x 'My wife hates when I do this,' the president told the crowd of his performative nature.

Earlier in his speech, Donald awkwardly groaned and grimaced as he seemingly mimicked a female weight-lifter attempting to compete against a transgender rival. The controversial commander-in-chief urged House Republicans to campaign in the midterm elections on his policies, including opposing transgender athletes competing in women's sports. "My wife hates when I do this," he said of his performance. "She’s a very classy person. She said, 'It’s so unpresidential.' But I said, 'I did become president.'"

Did Donald and Melania Trump Kiss on NYE?

Source: mega Many social media users believe first lady only allowed her husband to kiss her on the cheek.

Donald's remarks about Melania come after social media users debated whether or not the first couple actually kissed on the lips on New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago. In a viral TikTok video, the president could be seen leaning toward his wife as the DJ counted down to the new year, but the camera didn't catch whether the longtime pair locked lips or whether he gave her a peck on the cheek. One person claimed on X, "She presented him her cheek. That’s all he gets."

'She Despises Him'

Source: mega The first couple rarely engage in PDA.