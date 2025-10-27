Donald Trump Mistakes Dementia Screening for 'Very Hard' IQ Test While Bragging About His 'Perfect' Cognitive Results

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump confused his recent dementia screening for a "very hard" IQ test. The president bragged about the results of his latest cognitive exam at Walter Reed Medical Center during a gaggle with press aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27. While en route to Japan, Trump, 79, challenged Democrats Jasmine Crockett, 44, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, to take the allegedly challenging exam he mistakingly thought tested his intelligence rather than the functioning of his brain.

Donald Trump Bashes Democrats Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Source: MEGA The president claimed Jasmine Crockett is a 'low IQ person.'

Trump was praising potential 2028 Republican presidential candidates J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio when he slammed Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez. "They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,'" Trump claimed, seemingly referring to his dementia screening. "I took – those are very hard. They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests." "Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump," he continued to ramble. "I don't think Jasmine – the first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."

Donald Trump Brags About 'Perfect' Cognitive Results

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed his latest cognitive results were 'perfect.'

Noting he "got an MRI," Trump boasted about how his results were "perfect." The U.S. commander-in-chief wouldn't elaborate on what the scan was for, however, as he noted, "You can ask the doctors." According to The New Republic, Trump appeared to be referencing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — "a 10-minute assessment designed to identify signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump bragged to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump's physician Sean Barbabella revealed in an April memo that the president took the MoCA during his annual physical at Walter Reed and allegedly received a perfect score. He also scored 30 out of 30 on the test in 2018 and challenged former President Joe Biden to take the assessment in 2020.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been accused of being in a 'cognitive decline.'