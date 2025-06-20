Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump's Weak Nicknames: 'This Country Used to Have Standards'
Stephen Colbert noticed the decline in Donald Trump’s nicknames he gives to his enemies, specifically his “half a--“ attack against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
In his tirade against Powell, Trump labeled him as “Too Late,” referring to him being hesitant to reduce interest rates.
'You Can't Do Better?'
“Too Late — Powell is the WORST,” Trump shared in a post on Truth Social. “A real dummy, who’s costing America $Billions!”
Later, Trump returned to the social media platform he created to add, “TOO LATE’s an American Disgrace!”
After reading Trump’s posts aloud on his show on June 19, Colbert said, “You want a real American disgrace?”
“That half-a-- nickname! ‘Too Late?’ ‘Too Late?’ You can’t do better than ‘Too Late?’ What about ‘Loose Bowel Jerome Powell?’ What about, ‘Jerome, Jerome, the business gnome, won’t lower mortgage rates on your home?’ Come on!”
'This Country Used to Have Standards'
Colbert then pointed out some of Trump’s best nicknames he previously used, including “Meatball Ron,” referring to Ron DeSantis, “Sloppy Steve,” referring to Steve Bannon and “Little Marco,” referring to Marco Rubio.
“This country used to have standards,” Colbert joked.
Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk
Aside from issues with Powell, Trump has been at war with his former pal Elon Musk.
After Musk left his position at DOGE, he started taking issues with Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination.”
“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” the Tesla CEO wrote, sharing a graphic depicting rising national debt over the past three decades. "ENOUGH."
He also responded with an "100" emoji to an X user, who wrote that Musk had “reminded everyone: It’s not about Right vs. Left. It’s about the Establishment vs the People.”
'A Shocking Turn'
Never one to back down from a fight, Trump took to Truth Social to share, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
In response, Musk dropped a bomb, claiming Trump was in the Epstein files. Soon after, he said he regretted some of what he posted.
In a similar vein to Colbert, Jimmy Fallon mocked Trump’s feud with Musk, stating, “Things have taken a shocking turn with one of the hottest couples on Love Island. Of course, I’m talking about Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Trump and Elon have been brutally attacking each other all day. Seriously, their relationship went off the cliff faster than a self-driving Tesla.”