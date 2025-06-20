Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump's Weak Nicknames: 'This Country Used to Have Standards'

In his tirade against Powell , Trump labeled him as “Too Late,” referring to him being hesitant to reduce interest rates.

Stephen Colbert noticed the decline in Donald Trump ’s nicknames he gives to his enemies, specifically his “half a--“ attack against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell .

“Too Late — Powell is the WORST,” Trump shared in a post on Truth Social. “A real dummy, who’s costing America $Billions!”

Later, Trump returned to the social media platform he created to add, “TOO LATE’s an American Disgrace!”

After reading Trump’s posts aloud on his show on June 19, Colbert said, “You want a real American disgrace?”

“That half-a-- nickname! ‘Too Late?’ ‘Too Late?’ You can’t do better than ‘Too Late?’ What about ‘Loose Bowel Jerome Powell?’ What about, ‘Jerome, Jerome, the business gnome, won’t lower mortgage rates on your home?’ Come on!”