or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Stephen Colbert
OK LogoPolitics

Stephen Colbert Roasts Donald Trump's Weak Nicknames: 'This Country Used to Have Standards'

Composite photo of Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert roasted Donald Trump's weak nicknames he's been giving people.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert noticed the decline in Donald Trump’s nicknames he gives to his enemies, specifically his “half a--“ attack against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In his tirade against Powell, Trump labeled him as “Too Late,” referring to him being hesitant to reduce interest rates.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Can't Do Better?'

Photo of Jerome Powell
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump nicknamed Jerome Powell 'Too Late.'

“Too Late — Powell is the WORST,” Trump shared in a post on Truth Social. “A real dummy, who’s costing America $Billions!”

Later, Trump returned to the social media platform he created to add, “TOO LATE’s an American Disgrace!”

After reading Trump’s posts aloud on his show on June 19, Colbert said, “You want a real American disgrace?”

“That half-a-- nickname! ‘Too Late?’ ‘Too Late?’ You can’t do better than ‘Too Late?’ What about ‘Loose Bowel Jerome Powell?’ What about, ‘Jerome, Jerome, the business gnome, won’t lower mortgage rates on your home?’ Come on!”

Article continues below advertisement

'This Country Used to Have Standards'

Photo of Stephen Colbert
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert joked 'this country used to have standards' when mentioning how Donald Trump previously had better nicknames for his enemies.

Colbert then pointed out some of Trump’s best nicknames he previously used, including “Meatball Ron,” referring to Ron DeSantis, “Sloppy Steve,” referring to Steve Bannon and “Little Marco,” referring to Marco Rubio.

“This country used to have standards,” Colbert joked.

MORE ON:
Stephen Colbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Elon Musk started fighting once the latter left his position heading DOGE.

Aside from issues with Powell, Trump has been at war with his former pal Elon Musk.

After Musk left his position at DOGE, he started taking issues with Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” calling it a “disgusting abomination.”

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” the Tesla CEO wrote, sharing a graphic depicting rising national debt over the past three decades. "ENOUGH."

He also responded with an "100" emoji to an X user, who wrote that Musk had “reminded everyone: It’s not about Right vs. Left. It’s about the Establishment vs the People.”

'A Shocking Turn'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Elon Musk 'crazy' after he left the White House.

Never one to back down from a fight, Trump took to Truth Social to share, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

In response, Musk dropped a bomb, claiming Trump was in the Epstein files. Soon after, he said he regretted some of what he posted.

In a similar vein to Colbert, Jimmy Fallon mocked Trump’s feud with Musk, stating, “Things have taken a shocking turn with one of the hottest couples on Love Island. Of course, I’m talking about Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Trump and Elon have been brutally attacking each other all day. Seriously, their relationship went off the cliff faster than a self-driving Tesla.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.